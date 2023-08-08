VRD’s Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races set to start on Sept. 15 in Minturn

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races:

Join the Vail Recreation District on Friday, September 15 for the first event in the 2023 Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races! Youths ages 5 to 10 are welcome to participate in this exciting three-race series, beginning at Little Beach Park in Minturn. The races start at 4 p.m., and participants have the option of choosing between a one-mile or two-mile course.

RACE SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 15 – Little Beach Park, Minturn | Register

Friday, Sept. 29 – Miller Ranch Open Space, Edwards | Register

Friday, Oct. 20 – Maloit Park, Minturn | Register

﻿REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/register and save on individual races by registering prior to race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races. The cost is $15 pre-registered and $20 day-of.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

AWARDS

Races will be timed, and the top three racers in each age group (boys and girls 5-6, 7-8, 9-10) will be recognized. After each race, there will be an award ceremony and a raffle filled with fun prizes. Participants can also enjoy food and refreshments.

SPONSORS

We are looking for new sponsors for the Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races! if you want to help us make these great events possible, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Thank you to our current sponsors Howard Head, The Steadman Clinic, Mountain Valley Kids Dental, FirstBank, Colorado Mountain Medical, the Town of Minturn and Sundae.