VRD sports programs moving to new registration system on Monday, May 5

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its new registration system:

In an effort to better serve our community, the Vail Recreation District is transitioning to a new registration system. Starting Monday, May 5, all VRD sports programs, including summer sports camps, races and leagues, will be moving to a new and improved registration system located at www.register.vailrec.com.

Our new platform, Kaizen, is designed to make your experience faster, easier and more user-friendly. To get started, all users will need to create a new account within the Kaizen system. Don’t worry; setting up your account is quick and simple, and you’ll be ready to register for sports programs in just a few minutes.

You can continue to register for sports programs this week on our old platform, Amilia/SmartRec, through Saturday, May 3. Please note: on Sunday, May 4, sports registration will not be available as our staff works on moving over programming.

VRD summer day camps (Camp Vail, Pre Kamp Vail, etc.) and summer gymnastics camps are already available in the Kaizen system, and we appreciate your patience as we transition VRD program registration in phases.

As always, VRD program info and details are located at our website, www.vailrec.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

Go live date for VRD sports programs: Monday, May 5 at 9 a.m.

Action needed: Create a new account in Kaizen before registering

Where: www.register.vailrec.com; select “Create Account or Log In” button, located on the top right hand corner of your screen (desktop) or in the menu on the top left corner of your screen (mobile)

Need help? Get detailed instructions here for desktop access

Current sports programs that are switching over:

Youth summer sports camps including baseball, basketball, cheerleading, flag football, lacrosse, pickleball, soccer, sports training, tennis and volleyball

Summer races including the Vail Trail Running Series, Bloch Ongert Mountain Bike Race Series, ERWSD Whitewater Race Series, Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races, SteamMaster Family Mud Run, Cougar Ridge 26K Trail Running Race

Summer leagues including softball, volleyball and cornhole

For questions regarding registration for sports programs, please email sports@vailrec.comor call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280.

Thank you for being part of the VRD community — we can’t wait to see you this summer!