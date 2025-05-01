VRD sports programs moving to new registration system on Monday, May 5

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on its new registration system:
In an effort to better serve our community, the Vail Recreation District is transitioning to a new registration system. Starting Monday, May 5, all VRD sports programs, including summer sports camps, races and leagues, will be moving to a new and improved registration system located at www.register.vailrec.com.
Our new platform, Kaizen, is designed to make your experience faster, easier and more user-friendly. To get started, all users will need to create a new account within the Kaizen system. Don’t worry; setting up your account is quick and simple, and you’ll be ready to register for sports programs in just a few minutes.
You can continue to register for sports programs this week on our old platform, Amilia/SmartRec, through Saturday, May 3. Please note: on Sunday, May 4, sports registration will not be available as our staff works on moving over programming.
VRD summer day camps (Camp Vail, Pre Kamp Vail, etc.) and summer gymnastics camps are already available in the Kaizen system, and we appreciate your patience as we transition VRD program registration in phases.
As always, VRD program info and details are located at our website, www.vailrec.com.
Here’s what you need to know:
Current sports programs that are switching over:
For questions regarding registration for sports programs, please email sports@vailrec.comor call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280.
Thank you for being part of the VRD community — we can’t wait to see you this summer!