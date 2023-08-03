Volunteers still needed for Kids Adventure Games

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the the Kids Adventure Games set for Aug. 10-13 and the need for volunteers:

The 2023 Kids Adventure Games are almost here! From Aug. 10-13, children ages six to 14 will race and navigate an adventure course throughout Vail Village and on Vail Mountain that will include mud pits, low ropes course, a giant Slope N’ Slide, tubing and more.

Adults and kids ages 14 and up who don’t want to be left out of the action are being sought to join in as volunteers and help with the various obstacles, course marshaling, transition areas and at the start and finish lines. Get more info at www.kidsadventuregames.com.

Approximately 80-100 volunteers are needed each day to assist with a variety of tasks, which will include helping more than 1,000 young competitors challenge themselves during the four-day event. If you are interested, please sign up through this link: 2023 Volunteers (redpodium.com). If you have special skills or requests (i.e. you want to work on the river because you have your swiftwater rescue certification), let us know!

“We’re so appreciative of how the community rallies around this event,” said Vail Kids A.G. Director Helene Mattison. “We could not provide such an incredible experience for our racers and their families without the many volunteers that come back annually to watch these kids compete, race and have fun in Vail.”

Volunteers will receive an official event T-shirt, while supplies last, a grab n’ go lunch, and will be entered into a volunteer raffle. Local school groups and non-profit organizations who wish to volunteer will receive a financial donation for having no less than 10 people work during the event. Available volunteer shifts are as follows:

Aug. 10 | Thursday PM (Skills Clinic) | Chaperone, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 | Friday – Race Day | Obstacle, 7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 | Saturday – Race Day | Obstacle, 7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 | Saturday | Family Mud Run, 3-6 p.m.

Aug. 13 | Sunday – Race Day | Obstacle, 7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

There are still a few entry spots available for Kids Adventure Race teams for Friday and Saturday; register at kidsadventuregames.com until Sun, Aug. 6.

Balance Bike Race and Family Mud Run

For more racing fun during the Kids Adventure Games, register for the Vail Recreation District’s 2023 Kids Balance Bike Race on Thu, Aug. 10 starting at 9 a.m. or the 2023 Family Mud Run on Sat, Aug. 12 at 4:30 p.m. in Vail Village. Sign up at www.vailrec.com/register. These great events are made possible by Skipper & Scout, Strider, Kids Adventure Games, Town of Vail and the Vail Recreation District.

For questions or more info, please email sports@vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280.