Vilar Performing Arts Center to host the Therese M. Grojean Classical Series

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the 2024-2025 Therese M. Grojean Classical Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek:

The Vail Valley Foundation’s Vilar Performing Arts Center has announced a stellar lineup of internationally acclaimed artists for the 2024-2025 Therese M. Grojean Classical Series. The series showcases an exceptional range of classical performances, including the Grammy-winning ensemble Time for Three, virtuoso violinist Daniel Hope with the Polish Chamber Orchestra, an innovative collaboration between Conrad Tao and Caleb Teicher, Trio Bohémo, and Quatuor Debussy.

“The 2024-2025 season exemplifies everything the Therese M. Grojean Classical Series represents: artistic excellence, innovative programming, and unforgettable performances that honor Terri’s legacy,” says Cameron Morgan, Executive Director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “From Time for Three’s genre-defying holiday celebration to the groundbreaking collaboration between Conrad Tao and Caleb Teicher, each performance promises to create lasting memories for our discerning audience.”

The series is made possible through a transformative $350,000 gift to the nonprofit from longtime Beaver Creek resident Tom Grojean, made in memory of his late wife Therese (Terri). This generous contribution ensures the future of classical music in the Colorado Rockies and enables the Vilar to present the genre’s most distinguished artists.

“Our mother believed deeply in the transformative power of classical music and its ability to bring people together. Growing up, she instilled in us an appreciation for the arts that we carry to this day,” said Bill and Mollie Grojean, Terri Grojean’s children. “Supporting this outstanding series at the Vilar is a meaningful way to honor her memory and ensure that future generations can experience the same musical excellence that she cherished throughout her life.”

2024-2025 Therese M. Grojean Classical Series:

Time for Three – A Time for Three Holiday

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble brings their captivating holiday program, featuring seasonal favorites and virtuosic classical selections in their signature genre-bending style.

Trio Bohémo

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.

Winners of multiple prestigious awards including first prize at the International Joseph Haydn Chamber Music Competition, this rising ensemble brings their masterful interpretations to the Vilar.

Conrad Tao and Caleb Teicher: Counterpoint

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

An innovative collaboration between pianist Conrad Tao and tap dancer Caleb Teicher, featuring works from Bach to Gershwin in a unique exploration of rhythm and movement.

Daniel Hope with the Polish Chamber Orchestra of Sinfonia Varsovia: “Journey to Mozart”

Sunday, Mar. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The celebrated British violinist leads a musical journey through classical masterworks, featuring compositions by Gluck, Haydn, and Mozart.

Quatuor Debussy: A Celebration of Maurice Ravel

Monday, Mar. 31 at 6 p.m.

The internationally renowned French quartet brings their masterful interpretations to the Vilar, celebrating the works of Maurice Ravel.