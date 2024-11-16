Vilar Performing Arts Center celebrates holidays with music, dance, film, comedy

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on its diverse lineup of holiday shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek:

The Vail Valley Foundation’s Vilar Performing Arts Center is ringing in the holiday season with a diverse lineup of world-class entertainment perfect for creating cherished family memories and starting new traditions.

From Dec. 22 through Jan. 3, the Vilar will host five extraordinary shows that capture the warmth and wonder of the season in its intimate 535-seat theater in the heart of Beaver Creek Village.

Kicking things off on Dec. 22 will be Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble Time for Three. The string trio will perform their enthralling, genre-bending “A Time for Three Holiday” program to the Vilar, showcasing many of their best-known songs of the season and along with virtuosic classical selections.

Then on Dec. 23, acclaimed bluegrass ensemble Authentic Unlimited will bring their chart-topping talent and stellar harmonies to Beaver Creek for a heartwarming holiday experience called “An Authentic Christmas.” The evening will feature beloved Christmas classics reimagined through the group’s signature traditional bluegrass sound, delivering a unique and festive musical celebration.

Just after the Christmas holiday, guests can enjoy world-renowned shadow dance company The Silhouettes performing “The Light of Christmas” on Dec. 27. The group is fresh off their appearance on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and their residency at “AGT Superstars Live” at The Luxor in Las Vegas. Under the direction of creator Lynne Waggoner-Patton, The Silhouettes combine light, color, video, dance, acting, and mime to create an unforgettable holiday spectacle.

Mountainfilm on Tour will kick off the New Year at the Vilar on Jan. 2. Co-presented with Vail Symposium, this carefully curated selection of documentary short films explores the theme of resilience through culturally rich and engaging storytelling. The films align with Mountainfilm’s mission to inspire audiences to create a better world through the power of film, art, and ideas.

Finally, on Jan. 3, the Vilar will round out the holiday season with a performance by legendary Chicago-based comedy troupe The Second City. The group will celebrate 65 years of laughs with a best-of show featuring favorite songs, sketches, and characters written by their illustrious alumni, including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Bill Murray, and many more comedy legends. This all-star ensemble brings to life highlights from the company’s iconic comedy archive.

“The holidays have always been a special time at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, and this year’s lineup truly captures the magic and diversity that our venue is known for,” said Cameron Morgan, Executive Director. “From bluegrass and dance to documentary films and iconic comedy, we’re creating opportunities for families to come together and make lasting memories in our intimate mountain setting. These shows exemplify what makes the Vilar such a unique destination during the holidays.”

Throughout the season, the Vilar will once again display its signature holiday tree in the lobby, creating the perfect backdrop for family photos and adding to the magical atmosphere of the theater during the most enchanting time of the year.

While there’s no place like home for the holidays, the Vilar looks forward to being a home away from home for families during this special season – complete with world-class entertainment in a theater unlike any other.

For more information about the Vilar’s holiday schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.