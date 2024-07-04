Widgetized Section

Vail’s iconic Sitzmark Lodge transformed into mountain modern boutique hotel with European influence

July 3, 2024, 6:02 pm

The new-look Sitzmark Lodge penthouse (courtesy photo).

The Sitzmark Lodge recently issued the following press release on its transformation:

VAIL, Colo. (July 1, 2024) – Family owned and operated since 1974, where previous owners Bob and Helen Fritch raised their three daughters, Sitzmark Vail (formerly Sitzmark Lodge), has re-opened its doors following a multi-million-dollar renovation by the hotel’s new local owners, Steve and Amy Kisielica, in partnership with Lodging Capital Partners, LLC, the hospitality firm Steve co-founded in 2005.

Started in December 2022, and as part of the Kisielica family’s commitment to honoring the history behind the hotel and family ownership, the renovation was designed to elevate the former public areas and 36 guest rooms, suites, and the Fritch family residence penthouse from their classic and historic roots into a mountain modern boutique hotel. The new design celebrates Sitzmark Vail’s legendary location in the heart of Vail Village with ski, mountain, river, and European influences.  

Working with interior design firm Cole Martinez Curtis & Associates out of Calistoga, California, which has a longtime working relationship with Kisielica and Lodging Capital Partners, the renovation started with the Fritch family’s former 2,600 sq. ft. residence on the top floor of the hotel into a one-of-a-kind penthouse suite.

The reimagined interior includes vaulted ceilings, open living spaces, sunroom/patio, and floor-to-ceiling windows, designed to showcase the beauty of the surrounding mountains and village and bring them into the interior living spaces. The fully equipped contemporary kitchen opens to the living and dining areas, making it ideal for entertaining, including sleeping space for 13 people.

A renovated model guest room debuted in spring 2023, followed by the hotel lobby and individual guest rooms and suites into 2024.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to celebrate the history of Vail and embrace the location, river, and mountain with sophistication and style,” said Steve Kisielica, managing partner for Sitzmark Vail. “This includes incorporating a certain whimsy that follows the Sitzmark name while elevating the interior design with a mountain modern look and feel.”

Design features celebrating the history and surrounding area include:

  • A redesigned logo with a slalom “S” Sitzmark curve
  • Shower tiles that look like ski moguls, inspired by the Highline ski run
  • Wall detail from groomed corduroy
  • Lobby chandelier shaped to mirror sled and toboggan runs
  • Gore Creek influenced wallpaper and granite countertops
  • Aspen tree inspired light fixtures, wooded mountain range carpeting, and custom mountain modern furniture pieces

Guest Room & Hotel Amenities and Services

The 36 guest rooms include four uniquely designed suites with adjoining guest room options as well as the 2,600 sq. ft. Fritch Penthouse. Amenities and services in the rooms and hotel include:

  • Private balconies offering views of Vail Mountain or Gore Creek
  • In-room refrigerator
  • Pet friendly rooms (one pet only) for $55/night additional fee
  • Daily Elevated Continental Breakfast including fresh baked pastries on-site, fresh fruit, cereals, yogurt, cheese and Lavazza coffee service
  • SitzBar Après Ski Bar with wine, select craft cocktails, beer, coffee, fresh baked cookies, and cocoa
  • Oxygen Bar – to aid with acclimation, located in the SitzBar
  • Whiskey, Wine, and Ski Lockers – available for seasonal rental for locals or returning guests
  • SitzMarket – onsite market for sundries, snacks, ice cream, bottled and canned drinks and cocktails
  • On-site parking garage ($45/per night or $60 for premium parking), based on availability
  • Gear storage and white glove ski/snowboard/golf club shipping
  • Heated rooftop outdoor pool, deck, and hot tub – the only rooftop pool in Vail Village with firepits
  • SitzFit – fitness room along with custom guided ski and mountain biking tours, and complimentary cruiser bikes and winter skates or snowshoes
  • Discounted ski and snowboard rentals through American Ski Exchange
  • SitzShops – Adjoining shops and restaurants to the hotel, including:
    • Left Bank Restaurant | A 54-year Vail tradition featuring classic and transcendent French cuisine in an intimate setting
    • Archetype Distillery | Locally owned and based distillery and cocktail bar featuring “Old World” distilling processes using top-shelf wine-grape distilled gins and vodkas to create elevated cocktails
    • Alpine Kind | Locally owned clothing and gift shop including Vail sweaters and other memorable vacation gift items. Opening fall 2024.
    • MAX | Aspen-based, iconic women’s boutique designer clothing store. Opening winter 2024.
    • The Golden Bear | Handcrafted jewelry designs
    • Infusion Fine Gifts | Memorable gifts and cards celebrating the Vail and vacation experience
    • Wishes Toy Store | Specialty toy store with a flare and 3600 sq. ft. of fun
    • The Guilded Space | Cultivated gifts and ornaments where it’s Christmas year-round
    • Gateway Real Estate | Local experts for all your real estate needs
    • Artful Soul | Locally owned and operated gallery featuring contemporary artwork

