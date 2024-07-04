Vail’s iconic Sitzmark Lodge transformed into mountain modern boutique hotel with European influence

The new-look Sitzmark Lodge penthouse (courtesy photo).

The Sitzmark Lodge recently issued the following press release on its transformation:

VAIL, Colo. (July 1, 2024) – Family owned and operated since 1974, where previous owners Bob and Helen Fritch raised their three daughters, Sitzmark Vail (formerly Sitzmark Lodge), has re-opened its doors following a multi-million-dollar renovation by the hotel’s new local owners, Steve and Amy Kisielica, in partnership with Lodging Capital Partners, LLC, the hospitality firm Steve co-founded in 2005.

Started in December 2022, and as part of the Kisielica family’s commitment to honoring the history behind the hotel and family ownership, the renovation was designed to elevate the former public areas and 36 guest rooms, suites, and the Fritch family residence penthouse from their classic and historic roots into a mountain modern boutique hotel. The new design celebrates Sitzmark Vail’s legendary location in the heart of Vail Village with ski, mountain, river, and European influences.

Working with interior design firm Cole Martinez Curtis & Associates out of Calistoga, California, which has a longtime working relationship with Kisielica and Lodging Capital Partners, the renovation started with the Fritch family’s former 2,600 sq. ft. residence on the top floor of the hotel into a one-of-a-kind penthouse suite.

The reimagined interior includes vaulted ceilings, open living spaces, sunroom/patio, and floor-to-ceiling windows, designed to showcase the beauty of the surrounding mountains and village and bring them into the interior living spaces. The fully equipped contemporary kitchen opens to the living and dining areas, making it ideal for entertaining, including sleeping space for 13 people.

A renovated model guest room debuted in spring 2023, followed by the hotel lobby and individual guest rooms and suites into 2024.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to celebrate the history of Vail and embrace the location, river, and mountain with sophistication and style,” said Steve Kisielica, managing partner for Sitzmark Vail. “This includes incorporating a certain whimsy that follows the Sitzmark name while elevating the interior design with a mountain modern look and feel.”

Design features celebrating the history and surrounding area include:

A redesigned logo with a slalom “S” Sitzmark curve

Shower tiles that look like ski moguls, inspired by the Highline ski run

Wall detail from groomed corduroy

Lobby chandelier shaped to mirror sled and toboggan runs

Gore Creek influenced wallpaper and granite countertops

Aspen tree inspired light fixtures, wooded mountain range carpeting, and custom mountain modern furniture pieces

Guest Room & Hotel Amenities and Services

The 36 guest rooms include four uniquely designed suites with adjoining guest room options as well as the 2,600 sq. ft. Fritch Penthouse. Amenities and services in the rooms and hotel include: