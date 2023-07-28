Vail’s Cheryl Jensen to be inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame

The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame recently issued the following press release on Vail’s Cheryl Jensen being named to the 2023 class:

The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame is proudly inducting Cheryl Jensen under the category of Inspiration. Only inducting five individuals each year since 1977, Cheryl will be enshrined among our industry’s greats, including Vail’s Pete Seibert, Cindy Nelson, Dick Hauserman, Jeannie Thoren, her husband Bill Jensen, and many more. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit our website: www.snowsportsmusuem.org.

“Cheryl is the founder and has been the driving force for the Vail Veteran’s Program which has helped transform the lives of hundreds of our very disabled veterans. Cheryl’s program is a treasure here in Colorado, but its impact has been felt by so many United States Veterans who have come to Colorado to be rehabilitated. Many have stayed in Colorado and a number have already had an impact in Paralympic sports,” explains Trygve E. Myhren, Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Class of 2010. Trygve was instrumental in making Paralympic skiing the first adaptive sport to be fully integrated into the Olympic program.

Established in 2004, the Vail Veterans Program (VVP) was started by Cheryl Jensen as an adaptive winter ski program for a small group of wounded warriors. Over the years, Cheryl grew the organization to host a variety of therapeutic programs serving nearly 3,500 injured military service members and their families and raising over $18M. By keeping veterans active from the beginning of their recovery, their mental and physical health is greatly improved, giving them hope and confidence in their future.

The mission at the VVP is to provide military injured and their families with innovative and transformational programs that build confidence and improve lives. They strive to cultivate a nationwide community of veterans and their families that provides world-class programs, rooted in the mountains, to strengthen lifelong relationships and reinforce purposeful lives. Many veterans who have experienced Cheryl’s generosity and kindness have made Colorado their home, becoming leaders in their communities and champions in Paralympic sports and life. In a sense, Cheryl has created a domino effect of inspiring people in the snow sports community.

Cheryl is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Outstanding Public Service Medal from the Secretary of Defense, the Women’s Outstanding Work Award from the Women’s Foundation of Colorado, Outstanding Civilian Servant from the Chief of Staff of the Army, and the Women in Industry award from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. Cheryl lives in Vail and serves on the board of the Vail Valley Foundation.

The Hall of Fame celebration will take place on Sunday, August 27th at the Gerald Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Tickets start at just $50. The event is open to the public and family-friendly. Please go to our website to learn more: www.snowsportsmuseum.org.