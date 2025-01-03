Vail’s beloved annual art installation returns with Night Owls

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Vail’s Art in Public Places recently issued the following press release on its 18th Annual Vail Winterfest - Night Owls:
The Town of Vail’s Art in Public Places announces its 18th Annual Vail Winterfest - Night Owls. The interactive ice sculpture installation invites viewers to wander through the stunning works of art during the day or at dusk when the sculptures are illuminated. Owls were chosen as this year’s theme for their majestic beauty and association with wisdom and good fortune, as well as their nocturnal navigation capabilities. Pay attention as you may even hear a few hoots during the evening hours!
The transformation of the Gore Creek Promenade in Vail Village begins Jan. 2 when Alpine Ice carves over 25,000 pounds of ice into several larger-than-life owl sculptures. The exhibit officially opens Jan. 10 and is anticipated to be on display through mid-February.
“For nearly two decades, the annual Vail Winterfest has been a beloved and anticipated public art event for the community,” says Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places Coordinator for the Town of Vail. “From a towering meadow of grass, to ice thrones and an outdoor cinema, the many talented ice sculptors have never ceased to amaze us with their talent carving this difficult and often temperamental medium. This season we are excited to introduce a soundscape of various owl callswhich will be a surprise and delight for all at the 18th Annual Vail Winterfest – Night Owls.”
Art in Public Places is pleased to present several programs throughout Vail Winterfest, including art workshops and educational opportunities. All events are free and family friendly. Visit www.artinvail.com to learn more about these programs.
All programs are subject to change. Contact artinvail@vail.gov to confirm programs
Thursday, Jan. 2 through Thursday, Jan. 9 – Ice carving underway
Friday, Jan. 10 - Grand Opening
Friday, Jan. 24 – Meet the Raptors at the Colorado Snowsports Museum, 1- 4 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30 – Alpine Arts Snowy Owl Pinecone Craft Workshop at the Colorado Snowsports Museum, 4:30 – 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31 – Meet the Raptors at the Vail Public Library Community Room, 3 – 6 p.m.
Beth Markham, Environmental Sustainability Manager for the Town of Vail, shared her excitement for this year’s Winterfest installation. “The Night Owls theme for the 18th Annual Vail Winterfest is such a fun way to celebrate these stunning nocturnal raptors. Owls are an integral part of the ecosystem here in Vail and have amazing adaptations from incredible eyesight, especially at night, to silent flight that help them survive and thrive.” Markham encourages everyone to attend one of the educational programs offered throughout the exhibit.
The Town of Vail’s Art in Public Places is grateful for the additional support provided by several community members, including Vicki and Kent Logan, Judy and Alan Kosloff, and Doe Browning and Jack Hunn. Their generous contributions have funded this year’s enhanced additional programming and ice sculptures for the 18th Annual Vail Winterfest.
To learn more visit www.artinvail.com.