Vail Town Council to review final draft of Vail Stewardship Roadmap

The Town of Vail on Friday issued the following press release on its Vail Stewardship Roadmap:

The Vail Town Council will review the final draft of Vail’s Stewardship Roadmap at its regular afternoon meeting on March 7. The item is listed as 1.1on the afternoon meeting agenda, which begins at 1 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, 75. S. Frontage Rd. in Vail.

A live stream of the meeting will be available at www.highfivemedia.org/live-five and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TownofVail.

Based on town council input, newly identified town priorities, and extensive engagement with the Vail community, Vail’s Stewardship Roadmap has been refined to focus specifically on steps the town can take over the next 10 years to ensure that Vail’s tourism economy continues to thrive. The Roadmap also introduces a new concept: “Community-Positive Tourism,” which recognizes that for tourism to thrive, the community must thrive, too.

Additionally, Vail’s Stewardship Roadmap is intended to complement other Vail plans aimed at enhancing the community and to lay the groundwork for a broader, long-term community visioning plan. Council will be asked to provide feedback on the policy implications of the Roadmap.

Background on the process to-date and supporting documentation are available at www.engagevail.com/stewardship.

