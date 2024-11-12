Vail to open Friday with skiing off both Gondola One, Eagle Bahn Gondola

Vail Mountain Facebook photo.

Vail Resorts on Tuesday issued the following statement regarding approximately 100 skiable acres that will be available for snow riding at Vail Mountain on opening day this Friday, Nov. 15:

“Gondola One in Vail Village and Eagle Bahn Gondola (19) in Lionshead Village will provide access to beginner and intermediate terrain, featuring the resort’s signature Swingsville and Ramshorn trails. The resort will also be opening terrain accessible by Avanti Express (2). Beginners are encouraged to ride Eagle Bahn Gondola (19) to Little Eagle (15) for the best learning and beginner experience.”

The statement also promises: “DJs will be playing all morning, with an afternoon après party and live DJ at Express Lift, located at the base of Gondola One.” And reported the following dining options: “Mid Vail, featuring the resort’s new Powerline Pub, and Eagle’s Nest will be open for dining and beverage services.”

Vail reports more than two feet of natural snow so far this month, with snow falling as of Tuesday afternoon. Seasons totals at Vail are approaching three feet since October.

The Vail Mountain Facebook page on Monday reported: “The cats are hard at work creating that perfect snow surface for Friday (see photo).”

More natural snow was falling Tuesday and more is in the forecast for next week.

“Monday was warm and sunny, and Tuesday will start with dry weather. Then a fast-moving storm will bring 2-5 inches of snow between Tuesday sunset and Wednesday sunrise. After that, Thursday and Friday will be dry and warm, Saturday will be dry and cool, and then multiple storms could deliver snow sometime between Sunday, November 17, and Wednesday, November 20,” meteorologist Joel Gratz of Opensnow.com wrote on Tuesday.

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on paid parking and bus service in town starting Friday:

Town of Vail’s free bus system will increase service to coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2024-2025 ski and snowboard season, which is scheduled for Nov. 15. Paid parking in Vail’s parking structures and outlying lots will also begin Friday.

New this year, Vail Transit’s early winter schedule will include increased service for the Sandstone and Lionsridge Loop bus routes as well as the addition of the East Vail Express. There will not be a designated Ford Park bus; instead, Ford Park will be serviced inbound and outbound by the East Vail and East Vail Express routes. See the full Early Winter bus schedule at www.vail.gov/bus and real time bus information, such as bus locations and percent full, at www.ride.vail.gov. Hard copies of the bus schedule are available at the Vail Transportation Center.

Those outside of Vail are encouraged to use Core Transit, which offers convenient daily bus service to Vail, Leadville, Minturn, Red Cliff, Eagle-Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum. Fares are free in most areas, with the exception of Gypsum and Leadville. Schedule information can be found at www.CoreTransit.org.

Vail’s parking rates remain consistent with recent years, to see daily rates and parking options visit www.vail.gov/parking. The town has again designated peak and non-peak parking days to help alleviate parking challenges. Most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting in mid-December through March, as well as several holidays, are designated as peak days. Parking rates will be higher on those days. In addition, daily rates still include one free hour of parking depending on time of entry. Parking remains free for vehicles that enter the structure after 3 p.m. and exit by 4 a.m. To address overflow parking and safety concerns, the area of the S. Frontage Road from the Main Vail Roundabout to Vail Valley Drive will continue to be a no parking zone. This follows a successful trial period during the summer season.

The town’s parking passes are available for purchase online at www.vail.gov/parkingpasses and provide discounts for employees and locals, with specific Eagle County and Vail offerings, below the standard daily rates. The town has implemented a streamlined parking pass system which will require a new parking account for all users. Note that because employee and local passes require verification, it can take up to three business days for these passes to be issued so parkers are asked to plan ahead. Parking passes include two free hours of parking on non-peak days, depending on time of entry.

Those who need help navigating the online system can call 970-479-2104 or visit the Town of Vail’s Parking Pass Office from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road.

For information on parking operations such as rates and locations, call 970-479-2445. Information on parking passes including costs and descriptions can be found at www.vail.gov/parking.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with additional information.