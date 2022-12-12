Trade the snow for sun: A guide for visiting Las Vegas

Vail, Colorado, is a stunning place with white-capped mountains and great skiing opportunities. However, when you live there, sometimes all you want in the chilly months of winter is some sun and heat. While there’s always the beach, those looking for something different and magical should look towards Las Vegas for their next trip. Las Vegas is warm year-round, and with so many great things to do even outside of sitting poolside, you’ll be spoiled for choice. See some amazing shows, visit the most famous casinos in the world, eat incredible food, and do it all in Las Vegas.

Most will want to splurge on the activities available in Las Vegas, and the best way to do that is to save on your accommodation. Just because you’re saving, however, doesn’t mean that you need to sacrifice for quality, and with these top hotels, you won’t have to.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

For a great price within easy reach of all the action, book your stay at Westgate, home to the largest sports booking hall in the entire world.

Many want to experience Las Vegas in style, and if you’re looking for an option that’s well-position between all the action, look no further than Westgate. This resort offers some of the best Vegas hotel suites at some of the best prices, with rooms available to suit all types of travelers, from couples all the way to families or groups. Once settled in, peruse the 95,000 sq ft casino, the incredibly delicious restaurants, and of course the amazing pool views.

Excalibur Hotel and Casino

This special castle and Camelot-themed resort is perfect for families and offers many fun activities to escape the cold and bring yourselves to a fairytale land.

This hotel is an icon in Las Vegas, and for great reason! Not only is it a great budget option so you can splurge on all the fun there is to do in Las Vegas, but it also has so many great highlights right on the property. Expect costumed characters running around, themed dinners for the whole family, puppet and jousting shows, and so much more. Kids can go on treasure hunts and adventures while parents can enjoy the casino, spa, or pool.

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

This great resort is perfect for soaking in the sun and features a massive shark aquarium.

This great resort is a dream come true and offers something for everyone. Not only are there 20 different dining options on the property, but there’s also a full waterpark, cabanas, and a 1.6 million-gallon shark tank for you to explore and enjoy. If that’s not enough to get you excited enough to come out of the cold, this resort also has an 11-acre beach on the property to sink your toes into.