Town of Vail hosting Tesla Ride and Drive event

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Tesla Ride and Drive event on June 17:

The Town of Vail will host a Tesla Ride and Drive event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Municipal Parking Lot.

Representatives from Tesla will be on hand for the day with several models of electric vehicles (EVs) available for test drives.

The Town of Vail recently adopted an Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan, and this event will help to familiarize the Vail community with EVs.

Additionally, the Town is offering rebates for Vail residents for the purchase of an electric vehicle and/or charging station.

For those interested in reserving a test drive, please RSVP by contacting Cameron Millard, Energy Efficiency Coordinator for the Town of Vail.

Any questions regarding rebates for electric vehicles and charging stations can also be directed at Cameron, who can be reached at 970-477-3467 or cmillard@vailgov.com.

