Town of Avon seeks purveyors for its 2025 temporary Food Truck Program

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its food truck program:

The Town of Avon is now accepting applications from purveyors interested in participating in the 2025 temporary Food Truck Program. This initiative offers multiple locations near Avon Town Hall and Harry A. Nottingham Park, including one location on Lake Street, Nottingham Beach, and the Main Street Pedestrian Mall. All locations allow operations from May 23, 2025, to September 28, 2025.

The primary aim of Avon’s Food Truck Vendor program is to cultivate small business growth, enhance the vibrancy of Nottingham Park, and provide convenient options for both visitors and residents. The program is dedicated to promoting exceptional food truck operations characterized by high-quality food offerings, clean and inviting spaces, and a commitment to serving the community’s needs.

“We’ve expanded the program to include one location along the Main Street Pedestrian Mall, which is ideal for small carts offering convenient items such as coffee, ice cream, and popcorn,” explained Danita Dempsey, Avon’s Chief Cultural Officer. “Avon is seeking purveyors offering innovative, imaginative, and distinctive food items that complement the atmosphere of these areas,” Dempsey continued.

The application is available through Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Avon.org. For more information, please contact Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org.