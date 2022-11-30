Stoke & Rye at Westin Riverfront to host December Whiskey Dinner

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Wednesday issued the following press release on its upcoming December Whiskey Dinner:
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to be hosting a December Whiskey Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 15th in partnership with Heaven Hill Distillery & Elijah Craig Bourbon, which will include four delicious courses and a tasting of the exclusive new Westin Riverfront Elijah Craig Barrel Select, which features warm spicy notes, a subtle smoke flavor and is completed with a final touch of sweet oak complexity.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. the custom menu for the evening was created by Stoke & Rye Executive Chef Angel Munoz and will include:
The evening will conclude with a tasting of the extremely rare Elijah Craig 18 Year Single Barrel.
The Stoke & Rye December Whiskey Dinner is priced at $95 per person. Advanced reservations are required here.
Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.
For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.