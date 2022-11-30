Stoke & Rye at Westin Riverfront to host December Whiskey Dinner

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront on Wednesday issued the following press release on its upcoming December Whiskey Dinner:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to be hosting a December Whiskey Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 15th in partnership with Heaven Hill Distillery & Elijah Craig Bourbon, which will include four delicious courses and a tasting of the exclusive new Westin Riverfront Elijah Craig Barrel Select, which features warm spicy notes, a subtle smoke flavor and is completed with a final touch of sweet oak complexity.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. the custom menu for the evening was created by Stoke & Rye Executive Chef Angel Munoz and will include:

Welcome Cocktail – Stoke & Rye Larceny Kentucky Mule

Toasted Barrel Elijah Craig tasting with Stoke & Rye housemade bread

Beef Tartare – Tenderloin with black garlic aioli, capers, 6-hour cured quail egg, crispy marble potato chips, Castelvetrano olive tapenade and grilled housemade focaccia Paired with a Rittenhouse Rye barrel-aged Spiced Apple Pie cocktail

Fig & Burrata Salad – Arugula with raw & compote fig, hazelnuts, a balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive Paired with the exclusive Westin Riverfront Elijah Craig Barrel Select

Braised Lamb Shank – with heirloom carrots, marble roasted potatoes Paired with Heaven Hill 7 BIB & Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

Bread Pudding – with Bourbon sauce, berries & vanilla ice cream Paired with a Chocolate Orange Manhattan



The evening will conclude with a tasting of the extremely rare Elijah Craig 18 Year Single Barrel.

The Stoke & Rye December Whiskey Dinner is priced at $95 per person. Advanced reservations are required here.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.

For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.