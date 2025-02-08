ReEnergize Eagle County: 2024 results show transformative impact on local households

Installing heat pump electric (Walking Mountains courtesy photo).

Walking Mountains recently issued the following press release on ReEnergize Eagle County, a program supporting energy and sustainability improvements for income-qualified households:

ReEnergize Eagle County, an innovative program launched in 2024 to support energy and sustainability improvements for income-qualified households, has delivered outstanding results in its inaugural year. Designed for low- and middle-income homeowners and renters earning up to 150% of the Area Median Income (AMI), the program offers free energy assessments and upgrades to improve comfort, safety, and energy efficiency—often at no cost to participants. In Eagle County, 150% AMI for a household of four is $195,150, making the program accessible to many local working families.

“ReEnergize Eagle County has already made a significant impact on households throughout the Eagle River Valley,” said Nikki Maline, Energy Programs Director at Walking Mountains. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to help residents access critical home improvements that might not have been possible otherwise. These upgrades have enhanced comfort, health, and safety while making utility costs more affordable. We’re excited to continue supporting more households in 2025.”

2024 Highlights

Comprehensive Assistance: Eagle County provided up to $7,500 per household, leveraging utility rebates and local funding to maximize impact. The average investment per home reached nearly $12,000, covering upgrades such as insulation, weatherization, and appliance improvements, including induction ranges, refrigerators, water heaters, and cold-climate heat pumps.

Eagle County provided up to $7,500 per household, leveraging utility rebates and local funding to maximize impact. The average investment per home reached nearly $12,000, covering upgrades such as insulation, weatherization, and appliance improvements, including induction ranges, refrigerators, water heaters, and cold-climate heat pumps. Seamless Process: Walking Mountains facilitated applications, secured funding, and provided energy coaching, while Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) conducted energy assessments and implemented upgrades.

Walking Mountains facilitated applications, secured funding, and provided energy coaching, while Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) conducted energy assessments and implemented upgrades. Community Impact: 33 Eagle County households benefited from the program 29 homes received weatherization (air sealing/insulation work) 26 homes received efficiency upgrades (LEDs, appliances, insulation, duct sealing) 21 homes received electrification upgrades (heat pumps, water heaters, induction stoves) 13 homes had critical health and safety issues addressed $390,829 was invested in home improvements and assessments (averaging $11,843 per household)





Voices from the Community

Program participants have expressed their gratitude:

“The ReEnergize program made our home safer, more comfortable, and more sustainable. It provided a sense of security we didn’t have before with our heating system.” – Kimberly, Gypsum resident

“Working with ReEnergize was great! They were very informative and helpful. They did a lot of great work to lower my energy usage.” – Jenifer, Gypsum resident

“ReEnergize sounded too good to be true, but it was real. The process was easy, and the work done was of the highest quality by trained professionals.” – Paul, Eagle resident

A Collaborative Effort

ReEnergize Eagle County is a partnership between Eagle County, Walking Mountains, the Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) and NWCCOG, with foundational support from CLEER and Garfield Clean Energy.

“ReEnergize Eagle County is proving what’s possible when local governments, utilities, and service organizations collaborate to address community needs,” said John Gitchell, Climate Action Manager for Eagle County. “ReEnergize makes critical energy improvements easy for the people who live and work in Eagle County, and we look forward to expanding these services for more households in 2025.”

Doug Jones, Energy Programs Director at NWCCOG, added, “We’re thrilled with the progress made in 2024 and look forward to extending energy-saving solutions to more households in 2025.”

How It Works

Eligible residents can enroll by visiting ReEnergize Eagle County. The process is simple and designed for maximum benefit, guiding participants through each step—from the initial assessment to the final upgrades—with personalized energy coaching throughout.

After the improvements are completed, participants receive a detailed report outlining energy assessment findings and demonstrating the potential impact of recommended upgrades on energy consumption.

If you’re unsure about eligibility, Walking Mountains energy coaches are available to help. Even if you don’t qualify for ReEnergize Eagle County, additional energy-saving programs are available for all Eagle County households.

Help Us Reach 66 New Households in 2025

ReEnergize Eagle County aims to enroll 66 new households in 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to make your home safer, more energy-efficient, and more affordable.

Get started today by visiting:

Eagle River Valley residents are encouraged to sign up through Walking Mountains at walkingmountains.org/reenergize.

Roaring Fork Valley residents (in Eagle County) are encouraged to sign up through the Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) at aspencore.org.

Take the first step toward a more comfortable and sustainable home—it’s free, easy, and could save you thousands.