Presidential Primary ballots mailed, include candidates who have not formally withdrawn

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on the mailing of Presidential Primary ballots to registered voters:
Presidential Primary ballots were mailed to Eagle County voters on Monday, Feb. 12. Several candidates on the Republican Party Presidential Primary Election ballot have publicly suspended their campaigns since the ballot was certified on January 5. Currently, those candidates include Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, and Vivek Ramaswamy. Marianne Williamson on the Democratic Party Presidential Primary ballot has also publicly suspended her campaign.
These candidates have not filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office to formally withdraw their names from the ballot. Unless a candidate officially files paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, votes cast for that candidate will be counted.
When any candidate officially withdraws, notification will be posted on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website and Eagle County will make similar notifications on its website and at vote centers.
For more information on Colorado’s Presidential Primary and all upcoming elections, please visit www.eaglecounty.us/vote. Voters can update and verify voter registration, register to vote online, or find their vote centers at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.