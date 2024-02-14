Presidential Primary ballots mailed, include candidates who have not formally withdrawn

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on the mailing of Presidential Primary ballots to registered voters:

Presidential Primary ballots were mailed to Eagle County voters on Monday, Feb. 12. Several candidates on the Republican Party Presidential Primary Election ballot have publicly suspended their campaigns since the ballot was certified on January 5. Currently, those candidates include Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, and Vivek Ramaswamy. Marianne Williamson on the Democratic Party Presidential Primary ballot has also publicly suspended her campaign.



These candidates have not filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office to formally withdraw their names from the ballot. Unless a candidate officially files paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, votes cast for that candidate will be counted.



When any candidate officially withdraws, notification will be posted on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website and Eagle County will make similar notifications on its website and at vote centers.



For more information on Colorado’s Presidential Primary and all upcoming elections, please visit www.eaglecounty.us/vote. Voters can update and verify voter registration, register to vote online, or find their vote centers at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

Las boletas de las primarias presidenciales enviadas por correo incluyen candidatos que no se han retirado formalmente

14 de febrero de 2024 – Las boletas de las primarias presidenciales se enviaron por correo a los votantes del Condado de Eagle el lunes 12 de febrero. Varios candidatos en la boleta de las elecciones primarias presidenciales del Partido Republicano han suspendido públicamente sus campañas desde que se certificó la boleta el 5 de enero. Actualmente, esos candidatos incluyen a Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson y Vivek Ramaswamy. Marianne Williamson, en la boleta de las primarias presidenciales del Partido Demócrata, también suspendió públicamente su campaña.



Estos candidatos no han presentado la documentación ante la Oficina del Secretario de Estado para retirar formalmente sus nombres de la boleta. A menos que un candidato presente oficialmente la documentación ante la Oficina del Secretario de Estado de Colorado, se contarán los votos emitidos para ese candidato.



Cuando un candidato se retire oficialmente, se publicará una notificación en el sitio web de la Secretaría de Estado de Colorado y el Condado de Eagle realizará notificaciones similares en su sitio web y en los centros de votación.



Para obtener más información sobre las primarias presidenciales de Colorado y todas las próximas elecciones, visite www.eaglecounty.us/vote. Los votantes pueden actualizar y verificar su registro de votante, registrarse para votar en línea o encontrar sus centros de votación en www.GoVoteColorado.gov.