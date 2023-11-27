One Book One Valley back for 13th year

The Bookworm of Edwards recently issued the following email blast regarding the One Book One Valley kick-off event on Monday, Dec. 4:

One Book One Valley (OBOV) is back for the 13th year, encouraging all residents to read the same book at the same time to create a Community Book Club.

2024 KICK-OFF EVENT

6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4

THE BOOKWORM

295 Main St, Edwards, CO 81632

Join the Conversation! Celebrate with us the start of this year’s Community Read. Join us where the selected title will be revealed, and the official proclamation will be read.

Each year, The Bookworm of Edwards, Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley, Vail Public Library, Vail Mountain School and Eagle County High Schools team up to promote one book that the entire valley reads together — a reading program called “One Book One Valley”.

We encourage all residents to read the same book at the same time to create a community book club. Programs and events related to the chosen book happen throughout the valley and will engage readers of all ages and interests.

Go to onebookonevalley.com for more information.