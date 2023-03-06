Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle set for March 18

The Vail Recreation District on Monday issued the following press release on the annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle:

Save the date for the ninth annual Vail Recreation District Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle 10K, 5K and free kids’ 1K fun run on Saturday, March 18. Join us for this festive event and celebrate all things green in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day! Race categories include running (with or without traction devices) and snowshoeing. Come join us, whether you’re Irish or not!

Registration is open now at www.vailrec.com/register. This event is ideal for both competitive racers and more casual participants who just want to dress up in green, have fun and get some exercise.

The race begins at 10 a.m. at the Vail Nordic Center, where free parking is available on-site. Snowshoe rentals are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, donated by the Vail Nordic Center. The race will be followed immediately by a lively after-party at the Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse.

Division breakdown for both the 5K and 10K snowshoe and running categories: 19 and under, 20-39, 40-59 and 60+. Awards will be given out to the top three females and top three males in each division. All competitors are entered into the post-race raffle giveaway, with great prizes from local businesses and nationally-known brands.

Sign up early at vailrec.com/register and save! Online registration closes at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and day-of registration will be available at the Vail Nordic Center before the race. Race entry fees are $30 adults/$25 students for early registration, $35 adults/$30 students for week-of registration and $40 adults/$37 students for day-of registration. The Kids 1K Fun Run is FREE. Pre-race registration and bib pickup is available on Friday, March 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cripple Creek Backcountry in Avon.

This is the final 2023 Vail Recreation District winter race. We would like to thank all of our racers, spectators, volunteers and sponsors. These events are only possible because of your help, participation and enthusiasm! We can’t wait to see everyone at the 2023 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series, which kicks off this May!

Thank you to our 2023 winter racing sponsors: Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law, First Bank, Howard Head Sports Medicine, The Steadman Clinic, Town of Minturn, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead, Dynafit, Alpine Wine & Spirits, 808 Distillery, Alpine Quest Sports, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, Vail Brewing Company, Cripple Creek Backcountry, the Krueger family businesses, USA Mountain Running, Swix, Optic Nerve and Montana Skins.

For more information on Vail Rec District races, visit vailrec.com, contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.