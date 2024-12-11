Kirsten and Bill Zeller named 2024 Vail Valley Volunteers of the Year

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on Kirsten and Bill Zeller being named the 2024 Vail Valley Volunteers of the Year:

Each year, as winter gets underway in the high country, Kirsten and Bill Zeller begin their pilgrimage from North Dakota to the Vail Valley. They load their car with their two cats and ski gear and depart their farm for their beloved winter home in Colorado. It’s a journey they make faithfully every year, driven by their commitment to the Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup races and the volunteer community they’ve helped build in the Vail Valley. They arrive each December and quickly begin preparations for their roles as Spectator Services Volunteer Coordinators – titles they have proudly held since 2008.

This dedication is just one example of why the Vail Valley Foundation has named Kirsten and Bill Zeller the 2024 Vail Valley Volunteers of the Year.

“Kirsten and Bill represent the very best of what it means to give back to one’s community. Their dedication to the VVF and other nonprofits is a testament to Kirsten and Bill’s selfless commitment to helping others,” said Vail Valley Foundation President Mike Imhof. “Kirsten and Bill have been instrumental in creating the warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes our events so special. Their energy extends to all the organizations across the Vail Valley and around the country to which they have dedicated their volunteer time.”

Kirsten and Bill’s story began in a University of North Dakota calculus class, where they first met as students and formed a friendship. They became reacquainted many years later and discovered a shared passion for volunteering that would become a cornerstone of their relationship.

Kirsten’s father, a North Dakota farmer, met her mother on a ski trip, and the mountains quickly became part of their family story. They built a house in the Vail Valley in the ’70’s, and they spent many years traveling between North Dakota and the Rocky Mountains. Kirsten relocated to Vail full-time in 1991 after graduating from college. She had experience volunteering in her sorority, so she jumped into philanthropic work in the Valley where she could, beginning with local rec center races. She eventually joined the Birds of Prey volunteer team in the late ‘90’s, starting in security before joining Banner Crew and then finding her home as a coordinator in Spectator Services[SF3] [JB4] .

Bill, drawn to Vail by Kirsten, quickly became immersed in the volunteer community himself. As a former baseball player, he took up coaching youth sports and expanded his volunteer efforts from there. Today, he and Kirsten travel to the Vail Valley every December to volunteer for Birds of Prey together and stay until April, when the farming season begins again in North Dakota. They consider themselves a volunteer two-for-one “package deal.”

“Kirsten and Bill embody the spirit of volunteerism that makes our community special. Their unwavering commitment and constant willingness to help ensure our events run smoothly year after year,” said Peggy Wolfe, Senior Director of Operations for the Vail Valley Foundation, which runs Birds of Prey each year. “We can always count on Kirsten and Bill to bring their positive energy and thank them for taking such great care of our volunteers.[SF5] “

The Zellers’ volunteer spirit extends far beyond Birds of Prey. Kirsten volunteered for the Taste of Vail for many years and participated in numerous highway cleanup events in addition to volunteering for Project Funway and the VVF’s GoPro Mountain Games. [SF6] The Zellers have been steadfast supporters of SKI for MS as well as Pink Vail, raising thousands of dollars for cancer patients each year.

“Kirsten and Bill demonstrated amazing spirit and boundless dedication for Pink Vail, and we are forever grateful for their contributions. They always went above and beyond to raise funds for the event and for local cancer patients in need,” said Pink Vail event organizer Christine Albertson of Vail Health Shaw Cancer Center. “During their time volunteering at Pink Vail’s pre-registration days, Kirsten and Bill brought smiles to people’s faces, and their Pink Vail costumes were out-of-this world. Kirsten and Bill brought the energy and love that made Pink Vail so special. They are a true champion of compassion.”

In addition to their extensive volunteer experience in the Vail Valley, the Zellers also dedicate their time to causes closer to their hometown. Kirsten spent 14 years volunteering with the annual Twin Cities Marathon and is currently on North Dakota’s Walk for Alzheimer’s Committee, inspired by her role as a full-time caregiver for her mother. She recently raised more than $8,000 for the 2024 event.

“If I have the time — or if I can make the time — why not give it to help the community?” Kirsten said, sharing the philosophy that has guided her extensive volunteer work. “Nothing would ever happen if you didn’t have volunteers. It costs way too much to hire all the staff needed to run these events, and these events are what make the community what it is, so volunteers are essential. We are proud to be a part of that.”

Known for their creative spirit, the Zellers often appear at events in costumes from their extensive collection, ranging in theme from Hawaiian to neon and beyond. Even when they aren’t sporting their flair, many in the community will recognize Kirsten and Bill during events simply because of how much they volunteer.

“If people see me at an event, they always just assume I am there volunteering,” Kirsten said. “It is such a fun way to meet people while giving back. I love the energy. I look for volunteer opportunities whenever I hear of an event in my area that I can help with.”

“It’s so much fun because you run into people you know all the time, no matter where you are,” added Bill. “It’s our happy place, for sure.”

The Zellers will be honored on Dec. 15 during the Stifel Birds of Prey pre-race live show at John and Karen Arnold Red Tail Stadium. Attendance is free and open to the public.

Previous Vail Valley Volunteer of the Year recipients:

2000: Kim Bender

2001: David Ozawa

2002: Barb Treat

2003: Dick Pownall

2004: Bill Douglas III

2005: Tenie Chicoine

2006: Fred Hassle & Jim Sanders

2007: Susan Frampton

2008: Kathryn Benysh

2009: Cheryl Jensen

2010: Doris Dewton

2012: Cookie Flaum

2013: Debby Jasper

2015: Brad Ghent

2016: Nancy & Mauri Nottingham

2017: Jan Hiland

2018: Tenie Chicoine

2019: Tom Russo

2020: Joanna Kerwin

2021: Greer & Jack Gardner

2022: Sue & Dan Godec

2023: Sara & Bill Fisher

