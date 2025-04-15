Justice for Jack: One year later, Avon hit-and-run homicide remains open

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Avon on Monday issued the following press release on the still-unsolved, one-year anniversary of the hit-and-run death of Jack Ladesic:
One year has passed since the tragic hit-and-run that claimed the life of Jack Ladesic, a beloved member of the Vail Valley community. Despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement and extensive media coverage, no arrests have been made.
Jack was fatally struck on March 5, 2024, between 6:24 PM and 6:45 PM, near the Stonebridge Bus Stop (East) on Route 6 in Avon, CO. The Avon Police Department continues to actively investigate the case.
To help uncover new leads, the Justice for Jack reward fund is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.
How You Can Help
If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Sergeant B. Herrera with the Avon Police Department at (970) 748-4444 or email CIB@avon.org.
Contact:
A Call for Justice
If you know something, say something. Jack’s friends, family, and the community urge anyone with information to come forward and help bring those responsible to justice.
Note: The Avon Police Department is not affiliated with the Justice for Jack reward fund. Anyone who provides a tip leading to an arrest and prosecution will be connected with the designated representative of the fund for reward coordination.
Mary
April 15, 2025 at 11:16 am
Perhaps there should be more consistent news coverage (a year has already passed)
People are distracted unless there are timely updates !!