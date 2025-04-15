Justice for Jack: One year later, Avon hit-and-run homicide remains open

The Town of Avon on Monday issued the following press release on the still-unsolved, one-year anniversary of the hit-and-run death of Jack Ladesic:

Jack Ladesic

One year has passed since the tragic hit-and-run that claimed the life of Jack Ladesic, a beloved member of the Vail Valley community. Despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement and extensive media coverage, no arrests have been made.

Jack was fatally struck on March 5, 2024, between 6:24 PM and 6:45 PM, near the Stonebridge Bus Stop (East) on Route 6 in Avon, CO. The Avon Police Department continues to actively investigate the case.

To help uncover new leads, the Justice for Jack reward fund is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

How You Can Help

If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Sergeant B. Herrera with the Avon Police Department at (970) 748-4444 or email CIB@avon.org.

Contact:

Call (970) 748-4444 or email CIB@avon.org

A Call for Justice

If you know something, say something. Jack’s friends, family, and the community urge anyone with information to come forward and help bring those responsible to justice.

Note: The Avon Police Department is not affiliated with the Justice for Jack reward fund. Anyone who provides a tip leading to an arrest and prosecution will be connected with the designated representative of the fund for reward coordination.