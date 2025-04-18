I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project set for spring construction

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently issued the following press release on construction resuming on the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project:
Crews are preparing for the upcoming construction season of the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project as motorists start to see impacts when work gets underway starting April 28. The project, which started in 2021, aims to improve safety and traffic flow on West Vail Pass with a series of improvements between Vail and the top of Vail Pass, specifically at the East Vail Interchange (Mile Point 180) and the Vail Pass Rest Area (MP 190).
New this summer, in addition to travel and road information found at COtrip.org and on COTrip Planner mobile app, the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project is implementing a text alert notification service to notify motorists of expected impacts. I-70 Mountain Corridor travelers are encouraged to stay updated by texting vailpass (one word) to 21000 to receive regular communication. To further support travel on the I-70 Mountain Corridor, the Colorado Department of Transportation is offering text alerts covering three key areas: the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project and the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes. Motorists can sign up to receive real-time, day-of push-updates on traffic holds for rock scaling and blasting, emergency road work, and Express Lane availability — making it easier to plan ahead and reach their destination.
These additional text alerts are designed to help motorists plan their travel before they get behind the wheel or to be used with a hands-free device in accordance with the new Colorado law that took effect on January 1, 2025. The law aims to enhance road safety and reduce distracted driving crashes by prohibiting drivers from using mobile electronic devices while driving, though hands-free accessories are permitted. This law expands the ban on cell phone use beyond texting to include holding or manually operating a phone or other mobile device for voice calls or any other purpose. As a result, all drivers are required to use a hands-free device. More information can be found at codot.gov.
The Project anticipates a productive construction season that picks up on last year’s progress which paused for the winter in late November 2025. Work this summer includes continued construction of the eastbound I-70 bridge, roadway widening for the eastbound auxiliary lane, installing wildlife fencing and crossings, rock scaling (the removal of loose rock from slopes and cliff walls above the interstate) and helicopter operations for installation of avalanche prevention fencing.
Significant impacts are expected this summer due to the nature of the roadway work and limited construction season due to the high-alpine environment. Motorists should anticipate delays through the project area from early May through September 2025.
Work will continue until November 2025, with construction then pausing for the 2025/2026 winter season.
Similar to 2024, the Vail Pass Recreation Path will remain open and accessible to riders and trail users this season. There is the potential that recreation trail users will need to be held, just like vehicle traffic on I-70, during rock scaling and helicopter activity. Intermittent trail holds for safety-critical work may occur and variable trail conditions could exist through construction areas. Recreation path users should prepare for winter- and spring-like weather and trail conditions until regular maintenance begins in June. Recreation path users are encouraged to sign up for the text notification service to stay informed by texting vailpass (one word) to 21000.
For additional information about this project, contact the project team.
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!