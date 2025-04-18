I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project set for spring construction

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) recently issued the following press release on construction resuming on the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project:

Crews are preparing for the upcoming construction season of the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project as motorists start to see impacts when work gets underway starting April 28. The project, which started in 2021, aims to improve safety and traffic flow on West Vail Pass with a series of improvements between Vail and the top of Vail Pass, specifically at the East Vail Interchange (Mile Point 180) and the Vail Pass Rest Area (MP 190).



New this summer, in addition to travel and road information found at COtrip.org and on COTrip Planner mobile app, the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project is implementing a text alert notification service to notify motorists of expected impacts. I-70 Mountain Corridor travelers are encouraged to stay updated by texting vailpass (one word) to 21000 to receive regular communication. To further support travel on the I-70 Mountain Corridor, the Colorado Department of Transportation is offering text alerts covering three key areas: the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes Project and the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes. Motorists can sign up to receive real-time, day-of push-updates on traffic holds for rock scaling and blasting, emergency road work, and Express Lane availability — making it easier to plan ahead and reach their destination.



These additional text alerts are designed to help motorists plan their travel before they get behind the wheel or to be used with a hands-free device in accordance with the new Colorado law that took effect on January 1, 2025. The law aims to enhance road safety and reduce distracted driving crashes by prohibiting drivers from using mobile electronic devices while driving, though hands-free accessories are permitted. This law expands the ban on cell phone use beyond texting to include holding or manually operating a phone or other mobile device for voice calls or any other purpose. As a result, all drivers are required to use a hands-free device. More information can be found at codot.gov.



2025 Scheduled Improvements

The Project anticipates a productive construction season that picks up on last year’s progress which paused for the winter in late November 2025. Work this summer includes continued construction of the eastbound I-70 bridge, roadway widening for the eastbound auxiliary lane, installing wildlife fencing and crossings, rock scaling (the removal of loose rock from slopes and cliff walls above the interstate) and helicopter operations for installation of avalanche prevention fencing.

2.7 Miles of Eastbound Auxiliary Lane (MP 187.3 – 190) – Construction of the eastbound I-70 auxiliary lane and roadway widening between Mile Point 187.3 and 190 will continue this spring and summer. In early May, traffic will be shifted onto temporary pavement into a barrier-separated, head-to-head configuration in the current westbound lanes. This shift will make room for the significant wall work and roadway widening needed for the eastbound auxiliary lanes.

Avalanche Prevention Fencing – An avalanche prevention fence will be installed at MP 186. The fencing will help stabilize the snowpack and catch smaller, initial snowslide movements. The system will allow CDOT and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) to safely monitor and manage a known avalanche slide path and prevent extended interstate closures. Fence installation work will require rock scaling and helicopter operations, requiring 20-minute traffic holds of I-70 in both directions and the Vail Pass Recreation Path. Traffic holds will begin in early June and occur Monday through Thursday between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Subsequent traffic holds throughout the summer will be intermittent. I-70 Mountain Corridor travelers are encouraged to stay updated by signing up for the newly offered texting service by texting vailpass to 21000 to receive regular communication.

Wildlife Crossings – Substantial work will continue on the five wildlife underpasses — two for large animals and three for small to medium-sized animals that will be built under I-70 between MPs 187 and 190. In addition, high deer fencing is being added in the same location to prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions.

– Substantial work will continue on the five wildlife underpasses — two for large animals and three for small to medium-sized animals that will be built under I-70 between MPs 187 and 190. In addition, high deer fencing is being added in the same location to prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions. Eastbound Mile Point 185 Bridge – This bridge is the counterpart to the new westbound bridge at MP 185.2, completed in 2023. Last summer, crews demolished the old westbound I-70 bridge and built the new bridge foundation, abutments, columns and piers for the eastbound I-70 bridge. This season, crews will set girders and build the bridge deck to complete this eastbound I-70 structure.

2025 Traffic Impacts

Significant impacts are expected this summer due to the nature of the roadway work and limited construction season due to the high-alpine environment. Motorists should anticipate delays through the project area from early May through September 2025.

Beginning in May, there will be daily single-lane closures along eastbound and westbound I-70 from MP 185 to 190.

From early to mid-June, rock-scaling activities will require traffic holds Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

From mid-June to early September, intermittent traffic holds will occur one or two days a week while helicopters lift avalanche mitigation materials into place.

The traffic holds will last for about 20 minutes in both directions, but delays could be longer as the queues are cleared.

Work will continue until November 2025, with construction then pausing for the 2025/2026 winter season.



2025 Recreation Path Impacts

Similar to 2024, the Vail Pass Recreation Path will remain open and accessible to riders and trail users this season. There is the potential that recreation trail users will need to be held, just like vehicle traffic on I-70, during rock scaling and helicopter activity. Intermittent trail holds for safety-critical work may occur and variable trail conditions could exist through construction areas. Recreation path users should prepare for winter- and spring-like weather and trail conditions until regular maintenance begins in June. Recreation path users are encouraged to sign up for the text notification service to stay informed by texting vailpass (one word) to 21000.

Project Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Call the project information line at 970-688-8233

Email the project team at: cdot_wvailpassauxlanes@state.co.us

Sign up for text alerts: Text vailpass (one word) to 21000

(one word) to 21000 Visit the project website at: codot.gov/projects/i70westvailauxiliarylanes/construction

Sign up for weekly project updates: subscription.cotrip.org

