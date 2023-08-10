Homestake Road to be closed below dam for culvert replacement Aug. 14-23

The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday issued the following press release on a temporary closure of Homestake Road for a culvert replacement project:

MINTURN, Colo. (Aug. 10, 2023) – Homestake Road (NFSR 703) will be closed just below Homestake Dam at the East Fork Homestake Creek crossing from Aug. 14 to Aug. 23 while a failing, undersized culvert is replaced.

The project is part of an on-going Forest Service program to replace aging corrugated metal culverts with wider culverts that incorporate the natural stream bottom. The new culvert, called an aquatic organism passage, will allow passage for fish and other aquatic organisms and is better able to handle peak water flows.

The project is a cooperative effort among the Eagle River Watershed Council, Colorado Springs Utilities, Aurora Water, and the White River National Forest. It is being funded through a grant to Eagle River Watershed Council from the National Forest Foundation’s Ski Conservation Fund.

“We appreciate the public’s patience during this relatively short closure,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “This work will help ensure the long-term viability of this road.”

For more information, contact the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District at 970-827-5715.

The NFF Ski Conservation Fund is a partnership between the NFF and Vail Resorts. Resort guests can donate a dollar or more to this fund when purchasing online tickets and season passes. The NFF then provides a 50-cent match on every dollar donated by guests and oversees the investment of those funds in forest stewardship projects on the White River National Forest. Projects are selected on an annual basis by an advisory committee that engages Eagle County community stakeholders.