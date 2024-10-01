Frontier Airlines announces debut at Eagle County Regional Airport this winter

Eagle County Regional Airport and Frontier Airlines on Tuesday issued the following joint news release:

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will begin offering service this December from Colorado’s Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE), which serves the Vail and Roaring Fork Valleys, home to world-renowned ski destinations including Vail, Beaver Creek and Aspen. The new routes mark the first time the ultra-low cost carrier has offered service from EGE. Flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), operating twice per week, will launch on December 16. Service to Denver International Airport (DEN), operating twice per week, will launch December 19. Service to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), operating once per week, will launch December 21. To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $99*.



“Frontier is thrilled to connect consumers in Colorado, Texas, California, and beyond with the incredible beauty, world class skiing, and endless recreational opportunities this area of Colorado is famous for,” said Jennifer de la Cruz, senior director, corporate communications, Frontier Airlines. “There is strong demand for affordable air service from these major metropolitan areas to the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, and we look forward to providing consumers with our ultra-low fare flight options while supporting the Colorado tourism industry.”



“We’re excited to welcome Frontier Airlines to Eagle County Regional Airport. We’re committed to offering our passengers a variety of travel options, and the addition of Frontier Airlines is a testament to that commitment,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation, at EGE. “Frontier will provide our community with more choices and competitive fares, making it easier to travel. The addition of Frontier Airlines to EGE is a significant win for our community.”



“The EGE Air Alliance is thrilled to welcome Frontier Airlines to Eagle County” said Peter Dann, chairman of EGE Air Alliance. “Frontier is an established brand in Colorado and will offer locals and visitors alike additional options to/from EGE.”



New service from Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) December 16, 2024 2x/week $99* Denver (DEN) December 19, 2024 2x/week $99* San Francisco (SFO) December 21, 2024 1x/week $99*

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/ for additional details.

Frontier Airlines has introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings, ushering in ‘The New Frontier’ for the airline. Underscoring its commitment to providing exceptional value and a superior travel experience, ‘The New Frontier’ provides more transparency through upfront pricing and options to meet various customers’ needs and budgets. Through no change or cancellation fees, a ‘For Less’ Price Guarantee, longer flight credit windows and more, America’s Greenest Airline is improving what customers can expect and delivering the best price for their travel needs.



Frontier now offers UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.



Frontier continues to innovate with its industry-leading frequent flyer program, Frontier Miles, which allows customers to ‘Get It All For Less.’ Members earn miles quickly and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Miles accrue based on dollars spent with a standard 10X multiplier: $1 = 10 miles, with multipliers increasing at every elite level up to 20X. Elite status offers additional perks such as priority boarding, free seat selection, no change or cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of flight departure, and free bag(s) at Gold, Diamond, and Platinum levels. Like the airline, Frontier Miles is also family friendly, offering easy family pooling of miles making it simple for families to enjoy rewards together. Joining is free.



