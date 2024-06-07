FAC Live Music Series returns to Stoke & Rye this summer

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release about the return of its FAC live music series starting Friday, June 14:

AVON, Colo. (June 4, 2024) – Head to Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront to enjoy the magic of Vail Valley Summer evenings with the return of the popular Friday Afternoon Club live music series starting on Friday, June 14th.

Each FAC concert will start at 5:30 p.m. on Stoke & Rye’s expansive patio overlooking the Eagle River. Attendees can enjoy with great specials on Colorado craft beers and more.

The 2024 Stoke & Rye FAC lineup includes:

Friday, June 14th: FinalEyes – High energy covers of dance party hits, 80s rock, today’s hits and timeless classics

– High energy covers of dance party hits, 80s rock, today’s hits and timeless classics Friday, July 5 th : Hardscrabble – Lively Colorado bluegrass band playing a unique blend of original songs mixed with crowd favorites

– Lively Colorado bluegrass band playing a unique blend of original songs mixed with crowd favorites Friday, Aug. 16th: The Turntable Revue – Vail Valley family band known for folk style covers of hits from the ‘70s’ to the ‘90s

Stoke & Rye will offer live music on the patio starting at 5:30 p.m. every Friday from June 21st – Sept. 6th, including tunes by The Evolution, Kevin Danzig, Kristofer Ochs, Adam Tobin and Grant Hudson.

Created by Chef Richard Sandoval, Stoke & Rye is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on the expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.

For more information on all events happening this summer at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/happenings.