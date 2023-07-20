Eagle Valley Trail among 37 Colorado communities to receive funding for roads, transportation

The offices of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation on Thursday issued the following press release on more than $42 million in Transportation Alternatives Program funding for projects in 37 communities, including the Eagle Valley Trail segment from Horn Ranch to Wolcott:

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are providing more than $42 million in grants to 37 entities across the state as part of its Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which funds projects that expand travel options, enhance safety for vulnerable users, improves the local economy, and protects the environment.

The program supports the goals outlined by Governor Polis and CDOT in the 10-year transportation plan by investing in sustainable travel options, upgrading transit systems and making them more accessible, and fixing roads and infrastructure. The program’s funded projects also support the directives of the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by Governor Polis (SB21-260), which directed infrastructure and transportation upgrades that will fix roads, bridges and make Colorado’s transportation more sustainable.

“Investing in roads and transportation saves people time and money, helps communities, our economy and cuts pollution. This federal funding pairs strongly with bipartisan infrastructure law I signed as Governor and I look forward to the future of these 37 important projects that will create jobs and benefit Colorado communities,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Eligible applicants include local governments, regional transportation authorities, transit agencies, natural resource or public land agencies, schools or school districts, tribal governments, and/or any other local or regional government entity. Nonprofits may apply by partnering with any of those entities.



“These grants will help make dozens of Colorado communities more vibrant by making it easier to get around. By offering more choices and options, and making sure those options are high-quality, we are making important improvements to these spaces,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Projects are selected through a competitive scoring process. CDOT then distributes the federally funded grant. The entity is required to fund 20 percent of the project amount.

TAP is funding the following projects for Fiscal Years 2024 – 2026:

Denver Metropolitan Area – CDOT Region One

Peaks to Plains Trail Improvements – Wheat Ridge ($951,709)

Reconstructs several sections of trail to its 10-foot standard width and connects it to Marshall St. and Creekside Park.

Northeast Trails to Transit Connectivity Project – Denver ($1,150,000)

Builds out new sections of the First Creek Trail in Green Valley Ranch.

Sanderson Gulch Trail – Denver ($2,500,000)

Constructs a new underpass at Florida Ave., widens the existing trail to 10 feet and adds 3 feet of crusher fines.

120th Avenue Complete Streets – Broomfield ($2,335,000)

Addresses aging infrastructure and enhances multimodal connections within original Broomfield with bike lanes, lighting, and detached sidewalks along W. 120th Ave.

Ford Street – Golden ($1,200,000)

Design a complete street corridor between CO 58 and CO 93, improving multimodal connections to existing trails.

Interstate 70 Trail Geological Point of Interest – Jefferson County Open Space ($1,804,000)

Rehabilitates two historic Point of Geological Interest trails along the I-70 rock cut through the Dakota Hogback.

Mary Carter Greenway – U.S. 285 Underpass – Sheridan ($752,000)

Widens the South Platte River Trail segment under U.S. 285 to meet USDOT shared-use path width standards.

Southeastern Colorado – CDOT Region Two

U.S. 50 Pedestrian Improvements – Cañon City ($748,234)

Completes pedestrian improvements on U.S. 50 through downtown Cañon City between 1st and 10th streets.

3rd Street Connector – Cañon City ($540,000)

Constructs a dedicated pedestrian/bicycle route to connect Main St. with the Riverfront.

Colorado Avenue Enhancement Project – Colorado Springs ($720,000)

Improves pedestrian safety, transit access, and connectivity with the bicycling network.

Oak Street Bike Lane – La Veta ($360,720)

Paves Park and Oak streets with bike lanes and bike racks next to the railroad depot.

South Lamar Sidewalk Improvements ($1,948,752)

Constructs a new shared-use path between Lamar High School, Prowers County Sand and Sage Fairgrounds, and Lamar Community College.

Creek Walk Trail Serpentine to Rainbow Falls – Manitou Springs ($427,500)

Builds a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail to provide pedestrians and multimodal connectivity between downtown Manitou Springs and Rainbow Falls.

Purcell Trail Phases I & II – Pueblo West ($1,354,486)

Provides safe bicycle/pedestrian access and connectivity throughout Pueblo West.

Multimodal Wayfinding Signage along CO 12 – South Central Council of Governments ($356,930)

Creates wayside exhibits and pull-offs to inform travelers, creating a safer travel system, expanding recreational and cultural choices.

Westcliffe Improvements Phase II ($544,000)

Makes ADA, drainage, and safety improvements to Adams and 2nd streets.

Western/Northwestern Colorado – CDOT Region Three

Miner’s Trail – Delta County- ($550,000)

Builds trail and other improvements between downtown Hotchkiss, North Fork High School, and Crossroads Park.

U.S. 6 North Avenue Enhanced Transit Improvements – Grand Junction ($2,300,000)

Transit and bike path improvement along U.S. 6/North Ave. to I-70 Business Route.

Pedestrian/Bike Connection – Brown Ranch & West Steamboat Springs ($1,300,000)

Trail construction and improvements to connect Steamboat Springs with housing located to the west.

I-70 Interchange – Pedestrian/Bike Overpass – Silt ($904,000)

Design new path connecting Silt businesses and park-and-ride on north and south sides of I-70 at Exit 97 (funding for design, no construction).

Eagle Valley Trail – Horn Ranch to Wolcott – Eagle County Trails ($2,000,000)

Constructs one of the last segments of Eagle Valley Trail, connecting Vail and Glenwood Springs.

38 Road Bike & Pedestrian Improvements – Mesa County ($1,882,355)

Constructs a new path and improves safety along this county road used by bicyclists traveling to nearby wineries and other tourist destinations.

Northeastern Colorado – CDOT Region Four

Fall River Trail – Final Segment – Estes Park ($2,300,000)

Constructs the final 0.8 mile of Fall River Trail between downtown Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Coffman Street Bus/Bikeway Extension – Longmont ($1,000,000)

Completes new multimodal street to connect to planned Bus Rapid Transit on CO 119 and U.S. 287 and connect the St. Vrain Greenway Trail to downtown Longmont.

CO 119 Commuter Bikeway – Segment 1B – Boulder County ($1,679,217)

Completes segment of the hard-surface commuter bikeway from Fourmile Canyon Creek Trail to just south of Jay Road.

LaPorte Corridor Improvements – Fort Collins ($2,500,000)

Constructs bike and pedestrian improvements between Fishback Ave. and Sunset St.

Sidewalks – Main Street & U.S. 24 North – Limon ($594,205)

Provides pedestrian connectivity between downtown Limon and western business district.

Drainage & Sidewalk Project – Kiowa ($500,000)

Improves sidewalks, multimodal, and drainage on CO 86.

U.S. 36 Multi-Use Path – Phase I – Boulder ($936,000)

Completes final segment of 28th St. path between Fourmile Canyon Creek and Jay Rd.

Market Street – Keenesburg ($1,013,140)

Upgrades and adds sidewalks, lighting, trees, irrigation, and xeriscape along Market St., completes stormwater drainage system.

Pedestrian Improvements – Phases I & II – Cheyenne Wells ($500,000)

Constructs new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, ramps, and driveways on streets currently lacking pedestrian access.

Sidewalk & ADA Compliance – Milliken ($802,165)

Construction of sidewalk gaps and ADA curb ramps connecting the existing multiuse path to the Milliken Elementary and Middle Schools.

Southwest Colorado – CDOT Region Five

Blair Street Revitalization Project – Silverton ($554,704)

Replaces dilapidated wooden boardwalks and concrete sidewalks with ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps, installs pedestrian-scale lighting and ADA-accessible parking; improves street grading and drainage.

San Miguel Connector Trail – San Miguel County ($739,605)

Constructs a new multimodal trail between Lawson Hill’s Park-and-Ride and existing regional trails.

CO 291 – Northwest Gateway to Salida ($924,506)

Adds bike and pedestrian improvements along CO 291 between the medical center and Community Park, including pad sites for future transit and traffic calming.

ADA Improvements – Mancos ($739,605)

Reconstructs ADA ramps along U.S. 160 Business Route and constructs 0.8 miles of new sidewalk.

Grand Avenue Revitalization Project – Del Norte ($739,605)

Reconstructs walkways, adds new street lighting, sidewalks, and curbs and gutters.

More information on the project scoring process and criteria is available in the TAP Guidelines and Application at www.codot.gov.

TAP was initially authorized in 2012 by federal transportation legislation, Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act, known as MAP-21. It now is continued under the current federal transportation legislation, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.