Eagle River Coalition names Vicki Flynn as new executive director

The Eagle River Coalition recently issued the following press release:

Vicki Flynn

The Eagle River Coalition Board of Directors is excited to announce Vicki Flynn as the new executive director of the Eagle River Coalition. Vicki will succeed James Dilzell in leading staff into this new chapter. She will begin on November 4.

“I am honored and thrilled to join the Eagle River Coalition team as the mission resonates deeply with my personal and professional values,” Flynn said. “I am most excited about the tangible impact the organization has on our community through its dedication to enhancing the quality of life in the Eagle River area. I look forward to furthering the mission by raising awareness about the important issues, which is something every community member should be aware of.”

The Eagle River Coalition advocates for the health of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River Basins within Eagle County. Its work includes community education, water quality monitoring, river restoration initiatives and advancing local river protection. As executive director, Flynn will oversee the strategic growth and ongoing operational efficiency of programs and staff.

Previously, Flynn has held leadership roles in development and operations at Can Do MS, the Vail Valley Foundation and The Cycle Effect. She joins existing staff in her new position on November 4.

“On behalf of the Eagle River Coalition board, we are very excited to welcome Vicki Flynn to the team,” Eagle River Coalition Board Chair Peter Wadden said. “She brings a depth of experience in organizational management that makes her well-suited to lead this organization into its next chapter. Vicki is a well-respected nonprofit leader with deep roots in Eagle County. With several major restoration projects and key initiatives like the Community Water Plan and Eagle River Fund on the horizon, Vicki is well-poised to lead the organization as we continue our mission to protect and restore the Eagle River and Upper Colorado River watersheds.”

Vicki loves to spend time with her family outside enjoying all that Colorado has to offer. In the summer you will find her hiking and biking on the trails or floating on the river with her family. She also is an avid yogi, and is working on finishing up her yoga teacher training.

