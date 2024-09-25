Eagle County Sheriff’s Office holding community safety meeting Thursday

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued the following press release on a community safety meeting Thursday in conjunction with other local law enforcement officials to discuss recent school threats and closures:

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office along with representatives from the Avon Police Department, Eagle Police Department, Vail Police Department and Eagle County School District will be hosting a Community Meeting this Thursday, September 26th, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Eagle County Room at 500 Broadway Street in Eagle.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and seating capacity is limited to 250 people.

For those who cannot join us in person, the meeting will be streamed live on Eagle County Government Television at www.ecgtv.com, available to watch on-demand, and broadcast on Comcast Channel 18 where available. Spanish translation services will be provided at the event.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, please submit questions to info@sheriff.eagle.co.us before noon on Thursday, September 26th and we will do our best to answer them during the meeting.

Law Enforcement and School District representatives will address recent events and discuss safety measures moving forward. The public is welcome to ask questions. To respect everyone’s time, we kindly ask individuals to limit their questions to three minutes. If you are a part of a large group, please appoint one spokesperson.

###ESPAÑOL###

Comunicado De Noticias: 9.24.24 – Reunion Comunitaria De Seguridad Jueves, 26 De Septiembre, 2024

Condado de Eagle, Colo. – La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Eagle junto con representantes del Departamento de Policía de Avon, el Departamento de Policía de Eagle, el Departamento de Policía de Vail y el Distrito Escolar del Condado de Eagle serán los anfitriones de una Reunión Comunitaria este Jueves 26 de Septiembre 2024, de 6:00 p.m. a 7:00 p.m. en el Salón del Condado de Eagle en 500 Broadway en Eagle.

Las puertas se abrirán a las 5:30 p.m. y el cupo es limitado a 250 personas.

Para aquellos que no puedan acompañarnos en persona, la reunión será transmitida en vivo por la Televisión del Gobierno del Condado de Eagle en www.ecgtv.com, y disponible para ver despues, y transmitida en el Canal 18 de Comcast donde esté disponible. Habrá servicios de traducción al español en el evento.

Si usted no puede asistir a la reunión en persona, por favor envíe sus preguntas a info@sheriff.eagle.co.us antes del mediodía del Jueves 26 de Septiembre y haremos nuestro mejor esfuerzo para responderlas durante la reunión.

Los representantes de las autoridades policiales y del distrito escolar hablarán de los últimos acontecimientos y de las medidas de seguridad que se van a tomar. El público será bienvenido a hacer preguntas. Para respetar el tiempo de todos, pedimos amablemente a las personas que limiten sus preguntas a tres minutos. Si forma parte de un grupo numeroso, le pedimos que designe a un portavoz.