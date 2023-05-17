Eagle County Fair and Rodeo announces Mental Health Awareness Night

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo celebrating Mental Health Awareness Night on Friday, July 28:

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which provides an opportunity to announce that the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo will celebrate Mental Health Awareness Night during the rodeo on Friday, July 28, 2023. Green is the international symbol of mental health awareness, and fair and rodeo attendees are encouraged to wear green that night in support of mental health.



“Raising awareness about the mental health and behavioral health resources in our community is vital to ensuring people know how and where to access care when they need it,” said Chris Lindley, Vail Health Chief Population Health Officer and Executive Director of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. “We are grateful to the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo for their partnership and for choosing to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Night.”



Eagle County Fair and Rodeo’s Mental Health Awareness night proceeds benefit Vail Health Behavioral Health, which partners with more than 40 community non-profits to provide increased access to mental health services throughout the Eagle River Valley.



Eagle County Fair & Rodeo will donate $0.50 for each Friday rodeo ticket sold. Donations will be directed to Olivia’s Fund, Vail Health’s program that offers financial assistance to help pay for a patient’s behavioral health services. This fund is available to anyone in need who lives or works in Eagle County. In 2022, Olivia’s Fund provided more than 1,000 locals with free therapy with more than 3,700 therapy sessions. Learn more about how to obtain free mental and behavioral health care at https://www.vailhealthbh.org/patient-resources/financial-assistance-information/olivias-fund.



The mental health resources within the community have grown dramatically during the past four years, and Mental Health Awareness Night will help raise awareness of the services available, including:

Your Hope Center: https://www.yourhopecenter.org/

My Future Pathways:https://myfuturepathways.org/

Early Childhood Partners: https://earlychildhoodpartnerscolorado.org/

SpeakUp ReachOut: https://www.speakupreachout.org/

Bright Future Foundation: https://mybrightfuture.org/

Mountain Pride: https://www.mountainpride.org/

Vail Health Behavioral Health: https://www.vailhealthbh.org/



You can help by typing “GREEN” into the discount code field online and a dollar will be added to each Friday ticket in your shopping cart. Other ways you can help–visit the Vail Health booth to learn about mental health awareness.



Lastly, look for Rodeo Royalty, who will be collecting donations and drop a buck in their boot.



###ESPAÑOL###



La Feria y rodeo del Condado de Eagle anuncia una noche de concientización sobre la salud mental



17 de mayo de 2023 – Mayo es el mes de concientización sobre la salud mental, y brinda la oportunidad de anunciar que la Feria y Rodeo del Condado de Eagle celebrará la Noche de Concientización sobre la Salud Mental durante el rodeo el viernes 28 de julio de 2023. El verde es el símbolo internacional de la conciencia sobre la salud mental, y se anima a los asistentes a la feria y rodeo a vestirse de verde esa noche para apoyar la salud mental.



“Crear conciencia sobre los recursos de salud mental y salud del comportamiento en nuestra comunidad es vital para garantizar que las personas sepan cómo y dónde acceder a la atención cuando la necesitan”, dijo Chris Lindley, director de salud de la población de Vail Health y director ejecutivo de Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. “Estamos agradecidos con Eagle County Fair and Rodeo por su asociación y por elegir celebrar la Noche de Concientización sobre la Salud Mental”.



Las ganancias de la Noche de Concientización sobre la Salud Mental de Eagle County Fair and Rodeo beneficiarán a Vail Health Behavioral Health, que se asocia con más de 40 organizaciones comunitarias sin fines de lucro para brindar un mayor acceso a los servicios de salud mental en todo Eagle River Valley.



Eagle County Fair & Rodeo donará $0.50 por cada boleto de rodeo del viernes vendido. Las donaciones se dirigirán a Olivia’s Fund, el programa de Vail Health que ofrece asistencia financiera para ayudar a pagar los servicios de salud conductual de un paciente. Este fondo está disponible para cualquier persona necesitada que viva o trabaje en el Condado de Eagle. En 2022, Olivia’s Fund proporcionó terapia gratuita a más de 1000 locales con más de 3,700 sesiones de terapia. Obtenga más información sobre cómo obtener atención de salud mental y conductual gratuita en https://www.vailhealthbh.org/patient-resources/financial-assistance-information/olivias-fund.



Los recursos de salud mental dentro de la comunidad han crecido dramáticamente durante los últimos cuatro años, y la Noche de Concientización sobre la Salud Mental ayudará a crear conciencia sobre los servicios disponibles, que incluyen:

Your Hope Center: https://www.yourhopecenter.org/

My Future Pathways: https://myfuturepathways.org/

Early Childhood Partners: https://earlychildhoodpartnerscolorado.org/

SpeakUp ReachOut: https://www.speakupreachout.org/

Bright Future Foundation: https://mybrightfuture.org/

Mountain Pride: https://www.mountainpride.org/

Vail Health Behavioral Health: https://www.vailhealthbh.org/



Puede ayudar escribiendo “GREEN” en el campo del código de descuento en línea y se agregará un dólar a cada boleto del viernes en su carrito de compras. Otras formas en que puede ayudar: visite el stand de Vail Health para obtener información sobre la conciencia de la salud mental.



También puede buscar a la reina y princesa del Rodeo, quienes recolectarán donaciones.