Eagle County broadband project at Dotsero Mobile Home Park completed

Eagle County recently issued the following press release on broadband services now available the Dotsero Mobile Home Park:

Broadband service is now available to the Dotsero Mobile Home Park (DMHP) community. Years in the making, Vero Broadband completed this project in December 2024. All residents can now access gigabit-level fiber for home broadband services at reasonable prices. Twenty-one customers signed up in the first two weeks.

“Broadband is so important that we now consider it essential infrastructure,” said Eagle County Commissioner Tom Boyd. “For most Americans, broadband’s ubiquity is guaranteed. But for millions of underserved communities, lack of broadband has economic, social, and health consequences.”



More than ever, Eagle County understands the need for advanced broadband services to all its constituents, especially those areas within unincorporated Eagle County that are underserved (less than 100/20 Mbps) and unserved (less than 25/3 Mbps).



“When we first started discussing this matter, DMHP was essentially limited to 1.5 megabit services over copper,” said Eagle County Director of Information Technology Scott Lingle. “Barely sufficient for email, but not much else.”



The Board of County Commissioners was notified in 2021 of this community’s lack of broadband service. Securing grants, identifying a service provider, and installing infrastructure took nearly three years. The neighborhood of Two Rivers Village was also part of this project, and Vero enabled similar broadband services to that community in September 2024.



Residents can learn more and sign up at verofiber.com/eaglevalley or by calling 970-230-8376.