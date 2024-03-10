Democrats Hymes, Boyd move on in commissioner race following caucus vote

The Eagle County Democratic Party in its virtual precinct caucus, assembly and convention on Saturday selected two candidates for the District 2 county commissioner seat who will square off in the June 25 primary election.

Sarah Smith Hymes

Party delegates chose former Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes with 140 votes (43%) and Vail Valley Foundation spokesman Tom Boyd with 116 votes (35%).

Eagle Town Board member Geoff Grimmer received 71 votes (22%), which was below the 30% threshold needed to move on to the primary. Grimmer can still petition his way onto the ballot.

Tom Boyd

District 1 incumbent Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr was unopposed in the Democratic caucus process and thus far remains unopposed by Republicans in the November general election, which is true of District 2 as well.

Democratic District 2 incumbent Kathy Chandler-Henry is stepping down at the end of her current, second term, although she could have sought a third four-year term following a 2021 ballot issue to that effect.