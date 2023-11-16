Deca + Bol in Vail to host groovy, galactic New Year’s Eve celebration

Vail nightlife spot Deca + Bol, located in Solaris Vail, recently issued the following press release on its New Year’s Eve plans:

Deca + Bol, a Vail nightlife and entertainment hotspot, is excited to announce its groovy New Year’s Eve plans, and you won’t want to miss this night of out-of-this-world fun!

This year, the dining and bowling venue is hosting a Galactic Groove-themed party to ring in the New Year, featuring space-themed decor, bowling, live music and entertainment.

Deca + Bol will convert into a groovy galaxy where guests will eat, bowl and dance the night away. Attendees are encouraged to dress to the theme with space-inspired attired including metallics, sparkles and neon.

Expect an evening of cosmic entertainment featuring DJs Sunnfors and ETHNO – Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation, space dancers, go-go dancers, laser lights and so much more!

Guests interested in attending can purchase General Admission tickets for an early bird price starting at $150 per person. Ticket prices will increase as the event gets closer, so be sure to buy yours now.

During the celebration, guests may take part in a game of bowling at Bol’s lanes, where there will be two lane turns at 4 and 8 p.m. A limited lanes menu will be available. Be sure to purchase tickets ASAP, as there is a limited amount.

Two VIP packages are also available. Attendees can reserve a single bowling lane for $2,500, which includes six tickets, three and a half hours of bowling, a bottle of call spirits, wine or champagne. Guests may reserve two lanes for $4,800.

Those looking for a private space without bowling can reserve a VIP Table for $1,800. Each table includes a reserved table, six tickets and a bottle of call spirits, wine or champagne.

Additionally, Deca will offer a four-course surf and turf dinner with dishes including grilled oysters, lamb lollipops, lobster tail, espresso bean creme brûlée and more. Deca will begin accepting seatings at 5 p.m., with the last seating at 7 p.m. The NYE dinner is available for $175 per adult and $100 per child 12 and under, not including alcohol or service charges. View the full menu here.

The NYE party will begin at 10 p.m. MST on Sunday, December 31 and go until 1:30 a.m. MST on Monday, January 1. I have attached reservation links and imagery, but please reach out with any questions.

Deca + Bol is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 113, Vail, CO 81657. For more information, please visit www.decabolvail.com.