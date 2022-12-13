Compass real estate opens Edwards office

Compass, Inc. recently issued the following press release on its new office in Edwards:

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States[^1], today announced the opening of a new permanent office location designed to better serve the company’s agents in the Beaver Creek and Vail Valley luxury real estate markets. New Compass agents who will be based out of the new office include David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner.

“The Vail Valley is a perennial hotbed for the secondary homes market,” said Heather Bustos, Colorado Regional Vice President at Compass. “Our new Edwards location offers the convenience and resources needed to support Compass agents who specialize in the Vail resort market.”

The 2,500+ square-foot office is located at 56 Edwards Village Boulevard in the Edwards Corner retail center. Located in the heart of Edwards, Edwards Corner is the proud home to nearly fifty local businesses and the Edwards Farmer’s Market. The new workspace is now the second Compass office located in the Vail Valley.

“It’s more important than ever that buyers and sellers rely on real estate agents to navigate the evolving market,” said Bustos. “Compass agents serving Beaver Creek and the Vail resort markets are among the best in the business and equipped with industry-leading tools to arm clients with every advantage.”

Compass is the number one residential real estate brokerage in the United States based on 2021 sales volume. Today, the company is home to over 28,000 agents in more than 350 cities across the United States. Last year, Compass agents transacted over a quarter of a trillion dollars in residential real estate – more than any other brokerage in the country.

[^1] T. Velt, “RealTrends 500: The Rise of Compass,” RealTrends, Online, HW Media, 3/25/2022, https://www.realtrends.com/realtrends-500-the-rise-of-compass/.