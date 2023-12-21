Chasing Rabbits features two upcoming DJs in Vail

Chasing Rabbits in Vail recently issued the following press release on two upcoming shows:

We are excited to share two upcoming DJ acts at Chasing Rabbits in the Rabbit Hole with live music from SNBRN on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and Cherub on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

SNBRN

Wednesday, December 27

9pm -1:30am

$40 – $50

Link to purchase tickets:

Grab your friends and head to Chasing Rabbits for their DJ series in Rabbit Hole featuring SNBRN. The LA-based producer, Kevin Chapman, will be mixing it up on Wednesday, December 27th at 9pm. With over 80 million streams on Spotify and landmark performances at festivals like Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, and Ultra, party-goers can experience one of dance music’s most compelling new voices only at Chasing Rabbits!

Early Bird tickets are available for $40 per person from now until December 20th, then General Admission tickets will be $50 per person. This event is 21+. For information about VIP tables and bottle service contact VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com.

Cherub

Wednesday, January 3rd

9pm – 1:30am

$50

Link to purchase tickets:

Dance the night away in Vail’s hottest night club, Chasing Rabbits. On Wednesday, January 3rd, the renowned Nashville sweethearts, Jordan Kelley and Jason Huber, known as Cherub will host a full-blown dance party at 9pm in the Rabbit Hole! With over 250 million streams on Spotify, their double platinum record and hit song, “Doses & Mimosas,” the illustrious duo will be setting the tone for DJ nights in Vail, CO.

General Admission tickets are now available for $50 per person. This event is 21+. For information about VIP tables and bottle service contact VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com.

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.