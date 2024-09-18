Celebrate Hispanic and Latinx communities at FirstBank Fiestas

FirstBank recently issued the following press release on ”FirstBank Fiestas”:

”FirstBank Fiestas” are back from September 20 to October 11 at participating Colorado branches across Colorado Springs, Lakewood, Thornton, Longmont, Greeley, Avon and Glenwood Springs.

The free, bilingual events will celebrate Hispanic and Latinx vibrant cultures and traditions, and will feature complimentary food from local restaurants, family-friendly activities, free promotional items, live music, and opportunities to win prizes. Attendees will also be able to speak with FirstBank representatives to learn more about accessible resources for building good financial habits.

