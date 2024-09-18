Celebrate Hispanic and Latinx communities at FirstBank Fiestas
FirstBank recently issued the following press release on ”FirstBank Fiestas”:
”FirstBank Fiestas” are back from September 20 to October 11 at participating Colorado branches across Colorado Springs, Lakewood, Thornton, Longmont, Greeley, Avon and Glenwood Springs.
The free, bilingual events will celebrate Hispanic and Latinx vibrant cultures and traditions, and will feature complimentary food from local restaurants, family-friendly activities, free promotional items, live music, and opportunities to win prizes. Attendees will also be able to speak with FirstBank representatives to learn more about accessible resources for building good financial habits.
Local, Fun and Free: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at FirstBank Fiestas
- Avon: Friday, September 20, 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MDT
Location: FirstBank — 0011 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon, CO
What’s included: Street tacos and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.
- Longmont: Friday, September 27, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MDT
Location: FirstBank – 1707 N. Main St., Longmont, CO
What’s included: Mexican-style hotdogs, fruit cups, and face painting.
- Glenwood Springs: Friday, September 27, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MDT
Location: FirstBank – 2014 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO
What’s included: Street tacos, horchata, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.
- Lakewood: Saturday, September 28, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MDT
Location: Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park – 801 S. Yarrow St. Lakewood, CO
What’s included: Street tacos, Mexican-style hotdogs, shaved ice, local nonprofits, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.
- Colorado Springs: Wednesday, October 2, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. MDT
Location: FirstBank – 5815 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO
What’s included: Street tacos and face painting.
- Thornton: Friday, October 4, 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MDT
Location: FirstBank – 3990 E. 104th Ave., Thornton, CO
What’s included: Street tacos, local nonprofits, live dancers, and desserts.
Bonus: A special fire truck appearance from the local Fire Department.
- Greeley: Friday, October 4, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. MDT
Location: FirstBank – 4322 West 9th Street Road Greeley, CO
What’s included: Street tacos, face painting and balloon twisting, and live appearances by a local Spanish radio/broadcast station.