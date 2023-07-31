Camp Hale Cup bike race set for Wednesday

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the upcoming Camp Hale Cup mountain bike race:

Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 2 as we continue the 2023 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series at beautiful Camp Hale. Don’t miss this exhilarating mountain bike race at this one-of-a-kind historic, location. The Camp Hale Hup is the sixth (and third to last) race in the series, so don’t miss out!

The race will take place at Camp Hale, south of Red Cliff, off of Highway 24. The race start and finish will be at the intersection of East Fork and Resolution Creek Road, half a mile east of the Nova Guides lodge. Parking will be available along Resolution Road, but there will be no parking at Nova Guides. Please park as directed by VRD staff, who will be on-site to assist. View a course map here.

On-site bib pickup begins at 4 p.m. Races start at 4:45 p.m. for youth bikers and 5:30 or 6 p.m. for all adult categories. View race categories and times at vailrec.com.

Following the race, join us for the after-party at the Minturn Country Club for awards, raffle prizes and fun! All racers ages 21 and over will get a free beer from New Belgium Brewing Company!

Individual race cost is $29 preregistered or $40 day-of. Registration is available online at vailrec.com/register, and preregistration for individual races ends at 5 p.m. the day before each race. All riders are welcome to participate, and racers do not need to be registered in the full series to participate in individual races.

The 2023 VRD Bloch & Chapleau Town Mountain Bike Race Series continues on Aug. 16 with the Berry Creek Bash in Edwards, and then we finish up the series with the Vail Grind on Aug. 30.

The VRD mountain bike races are brought to you by title sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. The Youth Series is brought to you by presenting sponsor Mountain Valley Kids Dental. Thanks to our additional sponsors Vail Health, Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, The Steadman Clinic, Skratch Labs, New Belgium Brewing, Jaunt Media Collective, Gravity Haus, Central Rockies Mortgage, Vail Health, Elevated Dental, Vail Honeywagon, Altitude Bar & Grill, 808 Distillery, Ski Town All-Stars, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Sweet Protection, West Vail Liquor Mart, Mountain Pedaler, 8z Real Estate and FirstBank.