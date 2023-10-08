Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument informational meeting Oct. 21

The U.S. Forest Service recently issued the following press release on a Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument informational meeting Oct. 21 at the Vail Town Council Chambers:

The public is invited to attend a Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument informational meeting Oct. 21 from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Vail Town Council Chambers, which is in the East Building at 75 S. Frontage Road West.

Forest Service officials will provide an overview of the upcoming planning process that will determine the future management of the Monument. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse will also speak. The public will have an opportunity to express their thoughts on the future of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.

“It’s been nearly a year since the Monument designation, and we want to touch base with the public about how to stay involved in this important planning process,” said White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.

On Oct. 12, 2022, President Joe Biden designated Camp Hale and a nearby part of the Ten Mile Range as the 53,804-acre Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, preserving the area’s important historic, prehistoric, natural and recreational values. As part of the Monument proclamation, the Forest Service is required to initiate a planning process for future management of the site. Public input will be an important part of this effort.

More information about the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/whiteriver/specialplaces/?cid=FSEPRD1069051.