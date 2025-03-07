Calling all Eagle County bands for Avon’s third annual Battle of the Bands

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its annual Battle of the Bands competition during AvonLIVE! on June 11:

Get ready for an electrifying night of music and competition! The Town of Avon is thrilled to announce the third annual Battle of the Bands during AvonLIVE! on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Avon Pavilion. Following the success of last year’s event, where Sleep On It claimed the title of “Best Band in Eagle County,” this year promises to be an even greater celebration of local musical talent.

Eagle County bands are invited to submit their entries for a chance to perform at the Avon Pavilion in Harry A. Nottingham Park. The application is available through April 4 at 11:59 p.m., so don’t miss your chance to shine! Submit your application through the online form available on Avon.org.

Danita Dempsey, Avon’s Chief Cultural Officer shared her enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled to offer another fantastic opportunity for local musicians to showcase their talents at the Avon Pavilion. There’s no better way to celebrate the amazing musical talent in Eagle County than at our beloved award-winning concert series, AvonLIVE!”

To qualify for Avon’s Battle of the Bands, at least one band member must reside full-time in Eagle County. Detailed information is available on the submission form. After the application period closes, the Battle of the Bands Committee will select the top four bands to compete for the title of “Best Band in Eagle County”. The chosen bands will be notified via email by Friday, April 11.

The Battle of the Bands will take place at AvonLIVE! on Wednesday, June 11, from 6:00 p.m.to 8:50 p.m. Each band will perform a 35-minute set, with no more than a 10-minute break between acts. PA systems will be provided and shared by all participants, and compensation will be given to all competing bands.

During AvonLIVE!, audience members can vote for their favorite band using QR codes. The winner crowned “Best Band in Eagle County,” will be announced at the end of the evening and will earn bragging rights, along with an invitation to perform at the Avon Pavilion in 2026.

More information: For more information, please visit Avon.org/events or contact Avon Special Events Coordinator Emily Dennis at edennis@avon.org or (970) 977-0081