CAIC launches expanded avalanche accident data platform

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) recently issued the following press release on launching a more comprehensive platform for displaying avalanche accident data on its website:

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has launched a more comprehensive platform for displaying avalanche accident data on its website. This expanded resource allows users to explore detailed reports on all avalanche incidents, helping to improve the public’s understanding of avalanche risks and promoting safer decision-making in Colorado’s backcountry.

“CAIC provides information to the public to help people stay out of avalanches. One of the ways we do this is by collecting and sharing data on avalanche accidents to help people learn from these situations and avoid similar ones,” said CAIC Director Ethan Greene. “Our new platform lets people look at all of the accidents reported to us in a way that’s easier for people to learn about everything from small brushes with avalanches to fatal accidents.”

Previously, the CAIC’s Accident page only listed reports for the most serious incidents, including all fatal accidents, while less serious accidents or ones with less information were listed as Field Reports in the observations section of the Center’s website. The new improvements allow people to see every reported event where someone got caught up in moving avalanche debris in one place. This makes it easier for users to explore all available information on avalanche accidents. Accident data is now presented on two updated pages:

The Colorado Avalanche Accidents page is a list of reported avalanche accidents with a brief description and a link to more detailed information. The Colorado Avalanche Accidents Summary page provides a summary of accidents so people can review trends at a glance for each winter.

Historically, CAIC completed full accident reports for non-fatal events based on staff capacity, when there were critical things to be learned, and the amount of available information. Over time, CAIC has gained increased access to information about events and can thus expand the information available to the public.

“Sharing information about an accident can be difficult because it involves acknowledging mistakes and facing possible criticism, but this information is crucial for collective learning,” said Greene. “That’s why people can choose to have their experiences shared anonymously or just with CAIC to inform our forecasts.”

Explore the new avalanche accident pages on the CAIC website under the Accidents menu at www.colorado.gov/avalanche.To see the avalanche forecast for your area or to learn more about avalanche safety, visit our homepage.