Building repairs under way at Vail Municipal Complex

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on work taking place on town offices that requires some services to be relocated:

Several Town of Vail offices and services have been relocated to allow for repair and maintenance work taking place throughout the summer at the town’s Municipal Building and Community Development Building, located at 75 S. Frontage Rd. Work includes replacement of the HVAC system in the Municipal Building, repairs to leaking roofs at both the Municipal Building and Community Development, replacement of worn flooring in both buildings, and bathroom improvements, as well as other maintenance.

Regular public meetings, including Vail Town Council meetings, Planning and Environmental Commission meetings, Design Review Board meetings and others will generally take place in the Grand View Room at the Lionshead Parking Structure from May 16 until mid-August, unless there are scheduling conflicts. High Five Media will continue to record and air meetings for public viewing at www.highfivemedia.org. Updates and locations will be shared at www.vail.gov.

The Town of Vail’s main reception and Town Clerk services will be relocated from the entry of the Vail Municipal Building to the Vail Police Records Desk down the hall. The town’s general contact number will remain the same: 970-479-2100.

Other Administration and Finance employees, including the Town Manager’s Office, will move to offices on level P1 of the Lionshead Parking Structure. These offices can be accessed from the lower entry to the structure off of East Lionshead Circle. Signs will be in place to help direct visitors.

The Human Resources team will remain in their offices near the entry of the Vail Municipal Building, with the exception of a few days near the end of May. Employees can connect with their department’s HR representative by phone or email directly or look for signs to be directed to the right place during the short-term impacts.

The Town of Vail Municipal Court is not in session from May 15 – 31. Court offices will be impacted a few days for flooring installation in July or August. Court sessions will be held virtually or in a conference room while the Council Chambers is unavailable. Those who need to attend court will be advised on how to appear. Call 970-479-2129 for more information.

The Community Development Building reception area will not be impacted, so front counter customer service will continue as usual. However, some individual employees will relocate for approximately one week for flooring installation; customers looking for a particular person should call ahead.

The Communications Department will remain in their offices across from the Vail Police Records Desk in the Municipal Building.

For more information, including an employee directory, visit www.vail.gov.

