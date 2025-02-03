Broadway magic in the heart of the Rocky Mountains
The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently issued the following press release on its upcoming winter Broadway series in Beaver Creek:
Ski-in, ski-out Broadway, with a side of fresh mountain air. The Vilar’s winter Broadway series gets underway at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek next week, featuring eight extraordinary productions that will bring the magic of theater to the heart of the Colorado Rockies.
The series at the Vilar, which is operated by the Vail Valley Foundation, offers an immersive theatrical experience with top-tier productions, captivating stories, and powerful performances. From iconic music to vibrant characters, each show provides a unique escape into a world of emotion and artistry, all on a live stage where anything can happen.
“Broadway performances truly come alive in the intimacy of the Vilar,” said Cameron Morgan, Executive Director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “When you see a world-class production here, there’s an unparalleled connection between you and the performers; it’s nothing short of extraordinary.”
The 2025 Broadway Series includes:
- Dog Man: The Musical (Feb. 6) – This hilarious adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s bestselling series follows the adventures of a crime-fighting canine hero, delighting audiences of all ages with its playful humor and heartwarming story.
- Cirque Kalabanté: “Afrique en Cirque” (Feb. 12) – A spectacular fusion of African culture and circus arts featuring gravity-defying acrobatics, human pyramids, and live Afro-Jazz music.
- Colin Cloud: MASTERMIND (Feb. 22) – Direct from the Las Vegas Strip, the “Real-Life Sherlock Holmes” brings his mind-bending abilities to decode thoughts and manipulate reality in this astonishing one-night-only performance.
- Dear Evan Hansen (Feb. 25 & 26) – This Tony and Grammy-winning Best Musical was declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by The Washington Post. Direct from Broadway, the production will feature a live orchestra and some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade.
- Michael Feinstein in Because of You (Mar. 6) – Accompanied by the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, the legendary performer pays tribute to Tony Bennett’s extraordinary legacy through timeless classics.
- MANIA: The ABBA Tribute (Mar. 28) – A dazzling recreation of ABBA’s greatest hits, featuring stunning costumes and choreography that transport audiences back to the disco era.
- Voctave: The Corner of Broadway & Main Street (Mar. 30) – This extraordinary 11-member a cappella group brings their signature harmonies to beloved Broadway and Disney classics.
- Champions of Magic (Apr. 6 & 7) – An explosive new production featuring mind-bending illusions and spectacular showmanship from the world’s premier team of illusionists.
Select performances in the upcoming Broadway series include ticket 4-pack discounts and are also part of the Vilar’s winter pick 3/5/8 package program, allowing patrons to create their own series and save significantly.
For more information about ticket packages, visit vilarpac.org/packages. Single tickets are also available at vilarpac.org or by calling 970-845-8497.