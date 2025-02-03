Broadway magic in the heart of the Rocky Mountains

The Vilar Performing Arts Center recently issued the following press release on its upcoming winter Broadway series in Beaver Creek:

Ski-in, ski-out Broadway, with a side of fresh mountain air. The Vilar’s winter Broadway series gets underway at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek next week, featuring eight extraordinary productions that will bring the magic of theater to the heart of the Colorado Rockies.

The series at the Vilar, which is operated by the Vail Valley Foundation, offers an immersive theatrical experience with top-tier productions, captivating stories, and powerful performances. From iconic music to vibrant characters, each show provides a unique escape into a world of emotion and artistry, all on a live stage where anything can happen.

“Broadway performances truly come alive in the intimacy of the Vilar,” said Cameron Morgan, Executive Director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center. “When you see a world-class production here, there’s an unparalleled connection between you and the performers; it’s nothing short of extraordinary.”

The 2025 Broadway Series includes:

Select performances in the upcoming Broadway series include ticket 4-pack discounts and are also part of the Vilar’s winter pick 3/5/8 package program, allowing patrons to create their own series and save significantly.