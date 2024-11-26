Avon Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving Day in Nottingham Park

The Town of Avon on Monday issued the following press release on the second annual Avon Turkey Trot:

The second annual Avon Turkey Trot is just around the corner and it’s not too late to register! The festivities take place on Thursday, November 28th in Harry A. Nottingham Park. The Town is once again offering 2K and 5K racecourse options and providing an occasion for the community to continue the annual Turkey Trot tradition on Thanksgiving morning.

Avon’s Turkey Trot race will be held on Thursday, November 28th and the races will start at 9:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. The 2K racecourse will include a scenic run around Nottingham Lake, and the 5K racecourse will run through the park and along Riverfront Lane, Hurd Lane and the Eagle Valley Trail within the Town of Avon.

The 2K race pre-registration fee is $10 per person and the 5K pre-registration fee is $20 per person. Children who are 5-years old and under race for free! Prices will increase by $5 for day of registration. Participants can pre-register at AvonRec.org through the SmartRec software online registration portal. All participants will be required to sign a liability waiver which must be completed prior to race day.

Free parking for participants will be available first come first serve at the Avon Recreation Center until 12:00 p.m. Additional information on Avon’s paid parking plan can be found here. Light refreshments, awards and raffle prizes will be available after the race. Race day costumes and Thanksgiving holiday flair are welcome and encouraged!

For more information about the race, contact Programs Supervisor Luke Herron at 970-748-4099 or email lherron@avon.org.