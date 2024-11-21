Avon Town Council declares Nov. 20 as Tsu Wolin-Brown Day in Avon

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on a proclamation recognizing Tsu Wolin-Brown for her 40-year career with the Vail Valley Salvation Army:

At the regular Avon Town Council meeting on Tuesday, November 19, Avon Mayor Amy Phillips read a proclamation recognizing Tsu Wolin-Brown for her years of community service. Wolin-Brown recently retired after an over 40-year career with the Vail Valley Salvation Army.

The proclamation read as follows:

WHEREAS, Tsu Wolin-Brown was among a small group of people in 1983 who started putting together holiday food baskets in Sharon Thompson’s garage and has spent more than 40 years with the Vail Valley Salvation Army; and

WHEREAS, Tsu has been a passionate advocate for those in need, embodying a spirit of compassion, commitment and leadership with an incredible ability to understand what help people need; and

WHEREAS, Tsu championed partnerships with many other local non-profits in the valley, expanding Salvation Army’s reach and effectiveness to deliver essential services including food distribution, disaster relief, family support, and may other critical forms of assistance for decades; and

WHERAS, Tsu was instrumental in the startup of the community garden in the back yard of the non-profit’s previous headquarters in Avon. The garden led to further fundraising for a greenhouse, used for horticultural therapy, community meetings, early childhood education, and other functions; and

WHERAS, Tsu’s commitment to volunteerism, fundraising and community engagement has inspired others to contribute to the organization, fostering a culture of service and kindness in our community; and

WHEREAS, the local board and Tsu were recently recognized by the national Salvation Army for their work. The board was honored with the “gold standard” designation, while Tsu was honored with a special coin for her more than 41 years of service; and

WHEREAS, Tsu’s dedication and passion to the community has positively benefitted more lives than we will ever know.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE AVON TOWN COUNCIL that Tsu Wolin-Brown exemplifies the spirit of humanity and community service that makes our community a better place and the Avon Town Council hereby proclaims November 20, 2024 as “TSU WOLIN-BROWN DAY” and urges all Avon citizens to congratulate and thank Tsu Wolin-Brown for her many years of service.

