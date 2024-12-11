Avon seeks community members to serve on Cultural, Arts and Special Events

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on seeking community members to join the Cultural, Arts and Special Events (“CASE”) Committee:

The Town of Avon is seeking community members to join the Cultural, Arts and Special Events (“CASE”) Committee. The Committee is comprised of seven voting members and two non-voting members. There will be two voting member vacancies as of February 3, 2025. Positions are appointed by the Avon Town Council.

Duties of the volunteer advisory committee include, but are not limited to:

Providing advice concerning the development and implementation of the Cultural, Arts and Special Events Strategic Plan for the Town of Avon.

Reviewing, researching, and providing guidance and advice on culture, arts, and special event programming in the Town of Avon.

And providing recommendations to Avon Town Council.

Interested applicants can learn more about the purpose and duties of the CASE Committee; and review Town of Avon Resolution 19-12 approving the CASE Committee at www.avon.org. Applications will be accepted through January 17th with interviews tentatively scheduled for the February 25th Avon Town Council meeting. A completed CASE Committee Application along with a resume and at least three (3) references, can be emailed to Danita Dempsey, CASE Manager, at ddempsey@avon.org, dropped off at Avon Town Hall located at 100 Mikaela Way, Avon, or mailed to P.O. Box 975, Avon, CO 81620. The CASE Committee Application is available at www.avon.org.