Avon Recycling Center re-opens after major upgrades

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the re-opening of the Avon Recycling Center at 375 Yoder Avenue:

The Town of Avon is excited to announce the re-opening of the Avon Recycling Center at 375 Yoder Avenue on March 14, 2025, following extensive improvements that began in October, 2024. These upgrades, in partnership with Eagle County, include the installation of a new cardboard compactor, larger recycling containers, catwalks for improved access and new signage with clear directions for recycling.

Avon will also become the first municipality in Colorado to offer Styrofoam recycling. This initiative is made possible by a Styrofoam densifier funded through a Colorado Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The innovative program is expected to significantly divert the volume of hard-to-recycle Styrofoam waste from the Eagle County Landfill.

The improvements also include the construction of reinforced concrete pads and electrical power for the Styrofoam densifier and cardboard compactor, as well as the replacement of the existing asphalt pavement. These upgrades will transform the Avon Recycling Center into a clean, easy-to-use, and fully modernized facility that strengthens our commitment to Avon’s Recycling Ordinance. The Town wants to remind users to review the signage in place to ensure “proper recycling protocols” are used.

For questions regarding recycling, please contact Sustainability Manager Charlotte Lin at 970-748-4083 or clin@avon.org