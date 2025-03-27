Avon begins Nottingham Park improvement project April 1

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on construction for the Harry A. Nottingham East Park Improvements breaking ground on Tuesday, April 1:

The Harry A. Nottingham East Park Improvements construction project will break ground on Tuesday, April 1. The project will develop a new restroom facility, plaza, rain shelter and seating wall to support park uses across all seasons at the Old Town Hall site (1 Lake Street).

The parking spots near Old Town Hall may be available for a short time but will be unavailable for a majority of the project, and some on-street parking on Lake Street will also be unavailable. Upon completion of the project, the same number of parking spaces will exist.

The project includes site grading, electrical infrastructure updates, and a modified parking layout and landscaping, which will support special events and prepare the area for future development. Construction is expected to start April 1 and last throughout the year. Work is being performed by Baker Constructors on behalf of the Town.

Parking lots at the site will be generally unavailable. Recreation trail closures near the site may take place periodically. The west parking lot of the Avon Rec Center will be dedicated to Avon operations for the duration of the project. Please reference avon.org/parking for other parking options throughout Town.

For more information, please contact the Engineering Department at (970) 748-4080.