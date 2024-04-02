Widgetized Section

Avanti Vail coming to Golden Peak next year

April 2, 2024, 5:11 pm

Vail Resorts on Tuesday issued the following press release on teaming up with Avanti Food & Beverage to open a $4 million Avanti — the third in Colorado — at Vail’s Golden Peak base area in 2025:

Vail Mountain and Avanti Food & Beverage are proud to announce a joint $4 million investment in Golden Peak base area to open the third Avanti in Colorado, coming 2025 – Avanti Vail. 

Avanti Food & Beverage is a collective space with multiple culinary offerings, inspired by European markets and food truck roundups. The concept represents a culinary think-tank for chefs to create gourmet dishes at affordable prices, closely aligning to Vail Mountain’s spirit of innovation. The new space will highlight local chefs and restauranteurs, revitalizing Golden Peak, a local’s favorite way up Vail Mountain, and offering an array of delicious food and drink options at an approachable price point. The new Avanti Vail in Golden Peak will utilize the space previously held by Larkspur Restaurant. 

“I am so excited to welcome Avanti Vail to Golden Peak. This partnership will elevate local chefs and business owners, enhance the employee and guest experience with additional dining options, and share Avanti’s world-class experience at our destination,” said Beth Howard, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vail Mountain. “I’d also like to recognize the incredible legacy of Larkspur Restaurant and chef Thomas Salamunovich, who was a wonderful partner to Vail Mountain for nearly 25 years.” 

The new restaurant spaces will provide opportunities for chefs and restaurateurs to modify and enhance current concepts into a quick service model, and enable up-and-coming chefs to establish and execute a concept for a fraction of the cost of a typical brick and mortar restaurant. Housing and transportation will also be offered for Avanti staff members.  

“Vail has become an international destination with a thriving culinary scene, and we are excited to expand to Vail and be a part of the action. I have lived in the Vail Valley for many years, and I think there is a great opportunity for local chefs to succeed in a food hall here. Our goal is to provide affordable, yet delicious dining options on the mountain where guests can come with groups and don’t need reservations. Our patio is going to be an après-ski hot spot, with great views of the mountain and a new outdoor bar,” said Rob Hahn, Avanti Food & Beverage. 

Chefs and restaurateurs interested in applying for one of the five restaurant spots are encouraged to email info@avantivail.com to learn more. 

