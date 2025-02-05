Art Guild at Avon First Friday and Heart of the Valley photo op set for Friday, Feb. 7

The Town of Avon and Art Guild at Avon recently issued the following press release on the First Friday Gallery Night “Art from the Heart” experience on Friday, Feb. 7:

Avon, CO – The Town of Avon and Art Guild at Avon invite you to experience the enchanting First Friday Gallery Night, held monthly at the Art Guild at Avon. This February, immerse yourself in a unique art experience, “Art from the Heart,” on Friday, February 7, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This event is free and open to all and will feature local artists showcasing their new-year creative visuals. Come and explore a diverse array of artwork, meet the artists, and enjoy an evening filled with creativity and community spirit. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, guests are encouraged to wear red and bring someone special to the gallery.

Additionally, we invite our community members and visitors to explore the Heart of the Valley selfie heart activation at Possibilities Plaza in the Main Street Mall from Wednesday, February 5 through Monday, February 17, 2025. “The community spirit was abundant at this beloved installation, which first debuted at Avon’s 38th Annual Salute to the USA, that we couldn’t resist an opportunity to share it again,” stated Avon’s Chief Cultural Officer, Danita Dempsey. The “selfie heart” returns for a limited time this month and can be enjoyed at your leisure. Grab your loved ones and capture your special moments in the Heart of the Valley. Don’t forget to tag your posts with #DiscoverAvon to join the community celebration and share the love!