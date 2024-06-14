Alpine Bank awards $60,000 in scholarships to first-generation students

Alpine Bank recently issued the following press release on awarding $60,000 in scholarships to first-generation college students, including three from local schools:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo.— A college degree is often attainable but not always affordable, especially for first-generation students in Colorado.

But thanks to a unique partnership between Alpine Bank and Colorado Mountain College (CMC), doors are being opened, creating greater access to the promise of a college education.

Guided by the philanthropic vision of J. Robert “Bob” Young, Alpine Bank’s founder & chairman, the First-Generation Scholarship has been awarded annually to a group of CMC-bound students from Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, Routt, and Summit counties since 1996.

This scholarship awards $2,500 a year for two years to support the cost of in-district tuition, books, and fees.

“What we are doing is recognizing that first-gen students are important contributors to the workforce and our communities,” explained Esgar Acosta, vice president of Community Inclusion & Engagement at Alpine Bank.

“Access isn’t always equal, so having this scholarship could mean the difference between earning a college degree or not, which can have a dramatic effect on the trajectory of a young person’s life.”

Acosta would know, he was part of the first class of students to earn the scholarship to CMC. This created an opportunity for him to become the first in his family to attend college.

For Alpine Bank, there is no better partner than Colorado Mountain College for this scholarship, as they have created pathways to an affordable education in the mountain regions of Colorado for more than 55 years.

“As an open-access institution offering undergraduate degrees that are highly relevant to the communities served by the college and Alpine Bank alike, CMC is deeply committed to providing an affordable college education of the highest excellence close to home,” said CMC President and CEO Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser. “CMC believes in Alpine Bank First-Generation Scholars as they often stay and work locally after graduating from CMC, contributing to the economic health and vitality of our region.”

Kristin Heath Colon, CEO of the CMC Foundation, added the college has given hundreds of scholarships totaling more than $3.5 million over the past three years. This allows many local students to graduate debt free.

“Our low-debt degrees elevate the future of so many students in Colorado,” said Heath Colon. “And the Alpine Bank First-Generation Scholarship is the perfect example of local organizations working together to reflect the priorities and values of our communities.”

And 2024 marked a major milestone for the Alpine Bank First-Generation Scholars. With this incoming class, Alpine Bank and CMC have reached more than 300 students.

“At the end of the day, Alpine is much more than a bank,” said Glen Jammaron, president of Alpine Bank. “We care about our communities. We care about these students. We want them to achieve their dreams. That’s why we give. It’s that simple.”

For more information about the Alpine Bank First-Generation Scholarship and other CMC scholarships, please visit https://coloradomtn.edu/scholarships/.

Full list of the 2024 Alpine Bank First-Generation Scholars:

Elias Santiago, Basalt High School

Angel Romero Najera, Roaring Fork High School

Valeria Arechiga, Bridges High School

Mariana Anchondo, Glenwood Springs High School

Caitlyn Schauf, Yampa Mountain High School

Jazmin Orozco, Coal Ridge High School

Marissa Bowen, Rifle High School

Nubia Juarez Gonzalez, Rifle High School

Adriana Almanza, Red Canyon High School

Alexis Ortega, Battle Mountain High School

Luz Santiesteban Meraz, Eagle Valley High School

Gabriella Saldivar Graciano, Summit High School

Photo caption: The 2024 Alpine Bank First-Generation Scholarship recipients were recognized during an awards luncheon on May 29 at the Hotel Colorado. Each student will receive $2,500 a year for two years to support the cost of in-district tuition, books, and fees at Colorado Mountain College. Photo by Ben Suddendorf.