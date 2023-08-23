3 unique ways to improve the security of your commercial premises

In modern business, one of the key threats is the actions of cybercriminals. Every day, thousands of potential cyberattacks take place around the world. These can range from relatively unsophisticated acts of phishing to full-scale denial of service attacks that can cause significant damage to a company’s IT systems while also involving the loss or damage of sensitive data.

As cybercriminals become more adept, businesses must seek to strengthen their IT infrastructure against attacks. However, in 2023, there is still a pressing need to improve the security of physical premises to the same level that is given to cybersecurity.

A successful burglary can result in the loss of company assets, sensitive information, and damage to the premises. This article will explore three unique ways in which a company can strengthen its premises’ security.

High-quality fencing

It is estimated that approximately 40,000 burglaries took place in American commercial buildings in 2021. Many of these will have occurred after the criminal has noticed a weak point in the security of a building, such as it being easy to gain access to the grounds of the location.

When considering commercial building security, it is important to control the flow of traffic onto the premises. By installing a high-quality parking lot fence with barrier checkpoints the company can monitor and limit traffic into the site. Consider that not all burglaries take place during the night. Some criminals will be opportunist in nature and will attempt to gain entry to premises by “tailgating” an employee, who will assume that the criminal is visiting the company as an expected guest.

Fencing, barrier, and checkpoint structures can significantly reduce the threat of unauthorized access to commercial property and should be considered by any company as a first line of defence against intruders.

Sophisticated intruder alarms and camera systems

Modern intruder alarms can be a vital way of identifying when a criminal has attempted a break-in. By installing door sensors at the entry points to a building, these can then be armed after the working day is finished. If an intruder opens these doors, an alarm will be triggered.

Ideally, the intruder alarm will be linked to the local police department or a private security firm, thus ensuring that a suitable response is deployed to the potential threat. The latest security camera systems can capture and record high-quality video footage.

This can be a vital way to identify the intruder, and the footage may subsequently be used in a court of law as evidence to prosecute the offender.

Staff training

As a brief final point, it is important to recognize the value of staff training in business security. Put simply, a workforce that is educated in security is one that is vigilant against the acts of potential intruders. Staff training in this field should educate the workforce about the possibility of tailgating, the need to securely lock doors and windows after completing a working shift, and how to report suspicious activity to managers (such as witnessing a person who is parked outside the premises and seems to be assessing the security of the building). Vigilant staff plays a key role in company security and can ensure that a business stays safe against the acts of criminals.