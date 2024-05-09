2024 VRD trail running season kicks off May 18 in Eagle

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the Dynafit Boneyard Boogie 14K & 6K Trail Run set for Eagle on Saturday, May 18:

The 2024 Vail Recreation District trail running season kicks off on Sat, May 18 at 9 a.m. with the Dynafit Boneyard Boogie 14K & 6K Trail Run in Eagle. This race is the first event in the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series and is presented by the Townof Eagle and Capitol Public House.

Get ready for another exciting season packed with friendly competition, scenic courses, awesome prizes and free Northside Kitchen donuts! You can register now for the whole series or individual races at www.vailrec.com/register.

The Dynafit Boneyard Boogie 14K & 6K course will take runners through pinyon groves and juniper shrubs on some of Eagle’s most scenic singletrack trails, with an elevation gain of 1,279 feet reaching a maximum elevation of 7,718 feet.

View the 6K course map here.

View the 14K course map here.

DETAILS

Racers can pick up their race bibs or register in person on Friday, May 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peak Performance in Edwards.

Race day registration and bib pickup begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink. The 14K kicks off at 9 a.m., followed by the 6K at 9:15 a.m.

Racer parking will be available in the dirt lot adjacent to the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink. Participants are encouraged to carpool to the race start as parking is limited.

Racers can pick up their custom race T-shirt and delicious Northside Kitchen donuts at the race finish. Following the event, there will be an after-party at Capitol Public House in Eagle. A huge thanks to Capitol Public House for graciously providing lunch for all racers!At the after-party, racers will enjoy an awards ceremony, raffle giveaway and Mountain Time Lager courtesy of New Belgium Brewing, or a non-alcoholic craft beer from Best Day Brewing Company.

REGISTER EARLY & SAVE!

Visit www.vailrec.com/register and save money on individual races by registering prior to race week. Participants do not need to be registered for the series to participate in individual races.

Sign up for the whole series (seven races) for $245, or $130 for the 5K series (five races). Individual race cost for the 14K is $38 preregistered, $45 week of registration and $55 day-of registration. 6K race registration is $30 preregistered, $36 week-of and $45 day-of. Student rates are $25 preregistered, $30 week-of registration and $37 day-of registration.

Race details are available at www.vailrec.com. For more information, to volunteer or to become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

A big thank you to all our amazing sponsors for supporting the 2024 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series! The VRD’s Vail Trail Running Series is yours thanks to our title sponsor Dynafit and our presenting series sponsor Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys at Law. Individual race sponsors include Town of Eagle, Town of Minturn, Elevated Dental, East West Hospitality and Mountain Haus. Partners also include Capitol Public House, FirstBank, Steadman Clinic, Central Rockies Mortgage, Jaunt Media Collective, Yeti, Mountain Time Lager, Skratch Labs, Northside, Lululemon, Optic Nerve, Outdoor Tech, Vail Honeywagon, Vail Resorts, Arrowhead, Best Day Brewing, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co, West Vail Liquor Mart, Kahtoola, Black Diamond, Ciele Athletics and Alpine Wine & Spirits.